Netflix kept the content fires burning throughout a difficult year in Hollywood, and now, the streamer is taking you into the thick of holiday season. In other words, get ready to have plenty to watch after you get burned out on eating stuffing and pie (if it’s even possible to get tired of pie). The Crown will come to a final resting place, and Zack Snyder is launching the first part of his latest extravaganza. Coincidentally, Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is also entering the streaming library along with several other DCEU films of yesteryear (no Justice League, though).

Additionally, stand-up comedy is finally getting back in full swing on Netflix, and thank goodness that there’s a handful of specials coming this month because, damn, we can always use more laughs these days.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in December.

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire (Netflix film streaming 12/22)

Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead did massive numbers for Netflix, so of course this led to his sci-fi, space-set epic dream come true. The film stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, and Charlie Hunnam, and Snyder shot the production with a green screen/outdoor mix. The story is original (but sources from Snyder almost-but-not-quite directing a Star Wars film) and follows Kora’s Boutella, who attempting to take down an authoritarian regime with help from fighters portrayed by Hounsou, Human, and Doona Bay. Expect appearances from Jena Malone and Ray Fisher, and this production will be ultra-nerdy because of course Snyder made multiple cuts of this movie.

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (Netflix series streaming 12/14)

(No trailer exists for Part 2 yet, so here’s ^^^ Diana again.) The final season of this royal soap opera is winding down its latter half. The story will partially focus upon the courtship of Prince William and Duchess Kate after they met at university. Charles will marry his former mistress, Camilla, and Diana will move on as well. Sadly, the world already knows how a car chase between the paparazzi and Diana/Dodi Fayed ended. Thus, the Queen will enjoy her Golden Jubilee while looking towards succession.

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only (Netflix documentary streaming 12/12)

The terrible twosome teamed up for a BTS perspective of their careers and long-standing friendship. Expect to see moments from the past relived and their biggest successes, along with probably some controversy before the pair hits New York City for a sold-out, week-long collection of sets.

Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix stand-up comedy special streaming 12/19)

Trevor Noah has enjoyed some time away from the spotlight, but he shall return with a new special that reveals what he’s been doing these days. This includes a lot of travel, apparently, so expect his sharp-witted observation of cultural norms to spring forth.

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (Netflix stand-up comedy special streaming 12/25)

The repeat Golden Globe host and star of Afterlife and the UK’s The Office is back where he seems to have the most fun of all: onstage. In his new special, he’s covering the dreaded AI subject along with weddings, funerals, and all that provocative stuff that will likely end with him offending somebody.