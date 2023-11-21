Netflix kept the content fires burning throughout a difficult year in Hollywood, and now, the streamer is taking you into the thick of holiday season. In other words, get ready to have plenty to watch after you get burned out on eating stuffing and pie (if it’s even possible to get tired of pie). The Crown will come to a final resting place, and Zack Snyder is launching the first part of his latest extravaganza. Coincidentally, Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is also entering the streaming library along with several other DCEU films of yesteryear (no Justice League, though).
Additionally, stand-up comedy is finally getting back in full swing on Netflix, and thank goodness that there’s a handful of specials coming this month because, damn, we can always use more laughs these days.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in December.
Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire (Netflix film streaming 12/22)
Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead did massive numbers for Netflix, so of course this led to his sci-fi, space-set epic dream come true. The film stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, and Charlie Hunnam, and Snyder shot the production with a green screen/outdoor mix. The story is original (but sources from Snyder almost-but-not-quite directing a Star Wars film) and follows Kora’s Boutella, who attempting to take down an authoritarian regime with help from fighters portrayed by Hounsou, Human, and Doona Bay. Expect appearances from Jena Malone and Ray Fisher, and this production will be ultra-nerdy because of course Snyder made multiple cuts of this movie.
The Crown: Season 6 Part 2 (Netflix series streaming 12/14)
(No trailer exists for Part 2 yet, so here’s ^^^ Diana again.) The final season of this royal soap opera is winding down its latter half. The story will partially focus upon the courtship of Prince William and Duchess Kate after they met at university. Charles will marry his former mistress, Camilla, and Diana will move on as well. Sadly, the world already knows how a car chase between the paparazzi and Diana/Dodi Fayed ended. Thus, the Queen will enjoy her Golden Jubilee while looking towards succession.
Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only (Netflix documentary streaming 12/12)
The terrible twosome teamed up for a BTS perspective of their careers and long-standing friendship. Expect to see moments from the past relived and their biggest successes, along with probably some controversy before the pair hits New York City for a sold-out, week-long collection of sets.
Trevor Noah: Where Was I (Netflix stand-up comedy special streaming 12/19)
Trevor Noah has enjoyed some time away from the spotlight, but he shall return with a new special that reveals what he’s been doing these days. This includes a lot of travel, apparently, so expect his sharp-witted observation of cultural norms to spring forth.
Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (Netflix stand-up comedy special streaming 12/25)
The repeat Golden Globe host and star of Afterlife and the UK’s The Office is back where he seems to have the most fun of all: onstage. In his new special, he’s covering the dreaded AI subject along with weddings, funerals, and all that provocative stuff that will likely end with him offending somebody.
Avail. 12/1
Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Black Swan
Blockers
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1
Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Man of Steel
May December
The Meg
Neighbors
Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1
Shazam!
She’s All That
She’s the Man
Suicide Squad
Sweet Home: Season 2
Taken
Taken 2
The Suicide Squad
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984
Avail. 12/3
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Welcome to Samdal-ri
Avail. 12/4
Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2
World War II: From the Frontlines
Avail. 12/8
Blood Vessel
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6
Leave the World Behind
Women on the Edge
Avail. 12/9
Love and Monsters
Avail. 12/12
Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only
Single’s Inferno: Season 3
Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team
Avail. 12/13
1670
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5
Holiday in the Vineyards
The Influencer
Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza
Avail. 12/14
As the Crow Flies: Season 2
The Crown: Season 6 Part 2
Married at First Sight: Season 14
Yu Yu Hakusho
Avail. 12/15
Carol & The End of The World
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist
Familia
The Hills: Seasons 3-4
Yoh’ Christmas
Avail. 12/18
Mush-Mush and the Mushables
Avail. 12/19
Project Runway: Season 17
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Avail. 12/20
Cindy la Regia: The High School Years
Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar
Maestro
Taming of the Shrewd 2
Avail. 12/21
Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5
Like Flowers in Sand
Supa Team 4: Season 2
Avail. 12/22
Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1
Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire
Avail. 12/24
A Vampire in the Family
The Manny
Avail. 12/25
Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1
Avail. 12/26
Thank You, I’m Sorry
Avail. 12/27
Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare
Avail. 12/28
Pokémon Concierge
Avail. 12/29
Berlin
Avail. 12/31
Blippi Wonders: Season 3
The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 12/14
The Hills: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 12/21
Sing 2
Leaving 12/27
Da Kath & Kim Code
Kath & Kimderella
Kath and Kim: Kountdown Specials
Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4
Kath and Kim: The Souvenir Editions
Leaving 12/28
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 12/30
Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour
Us
Leaving 12/31
8 Mile
American Beauty
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Casper
Catch Me If You Can
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Field of Dreams
Friends with Benefits
Get Him to the Greek
Gladiator
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda
Lost in Translation
Love Actually
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Role Models
Runaway Bride
Saving Private Ryan
Scarface
The Wolf of Wall Street