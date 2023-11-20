When Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire hits Netflix next month, Zack Snyder will drop the first installment of his long-simmering sci-fi epic that originally started out as a Star Wars pitch to Lucasfilm. However, like all things Snyder, that won’t be the final version of the film.

Despite having full creative freedom from Netflix to craft his sprawling space opera, Snyder revealed that Rebel Moon will have a “Snyder Cut,” and apparently, that applies to both installments now. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Snyder opened up about his dual director’s cut for Part One: A Child of Fire and Part Two: The Scargiver. Unlike his infamous debacle of restoring his original version of Justice League, Snyder had Netflix’s support right from the jump.

“This was the first time I had ever been able to make a movie and plan for that,” Snyder told EW. “The cut was not me fighting with them like, ‘Okay, you won’t do what I want. Can I at least release it on DVD?’ It was us going together.”

According to Snyder, the Rebel Moon director’s cuts will be R-rated and be “very hard, very like sexy, violent, crazy, everything’s all at 11.” However, he likened the experience to something more akin to The Lord of the Rings: Extended Editions as opposed to the Justice League debacle because he was directly involved in both versions.

“I’m super proud of the PG-13 version of the movie. I really am. I think it’s really fun and it’s clean and cool,” Snyder said. “But again, just the sort of weirdo darkness of the R-rated version if that was sort of my original thesis for what the movie could be, that’s what we did. That’s what we made in the R-rated version.”

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire starts streaming December 22 on Netflix. A release date for the director’s cut has not been announced.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)