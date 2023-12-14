Netflix is ready for the new year with a heaping helping of new TV shows and a wide array of cinematic library additions, too. Once you ditch that January 1 resolution in three days, tops, then you will have more time to bingewatch like it’s 2024. On the subject of the film library, three John Wick movies are joining the streaming platform along with some Jurassic Park.

If that’s not enough library action for you, Netflix is also substantially beefing up their selection of available games. Currently, you can check out Death’s Door and Word Trails, and as of December 14, three Grand Theft Auto additions will be at your disposal (at no extra charge): GTA III – The Definitive Edition, GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition, and GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition. Perhaps that will give you even more avenues to work out that angst about GTA 6 not arriving for a very long time.

Television also isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The Narcos gang is back with Griselda, and Kevin Smith will present the final season of his Masters of the Universe series. Additionally, the Queer Eye guys head back to New Orleans for their eighth season, and Love is Blind: Sweden gets rolling.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in January.

Griselda (Netflix series streaming 1/25)

Here comes “the Godmother” of cocaine. Original Narcos co-creator Doug Miro and Narcos: Mexico executive producer Eric Newman team up to tell the story of Colombian drug cartel leader Griselda Blanco, a prolific cocaine trafficker as portrayed by Sofia Vergara. We haven’t seen the Modern Family star get dramatic on TV yet, so this series should attract eyeballs for more reasons than one. Griselda reigned in Miami in the 1970-’80s, and her tour of terror included operating under 20 aliases, moving hundreds of kilos per month, and ordering dozens of murders.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution (Netflix series streaming 1/25)

Kevin Smith (along with his worst tweet) is wrapping up his oddly controversial 1980s revival series on Netflix, and hey look, there’s still plenty of He-Man to be found here. Skeletor has become newly mechanized, and he’s still going for the soul of Eternia, but Tesla is now Sorceress Tesla, so hopefully, she will save everyone’s ass once and for all. The ragers will love that, for sure.

Good Grief (Netflix film streaming 1/25)

Daniel Levy makes his directorial debut while also portraying Marc, a wallflower who always yielded the spotlight to his husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). Sadly, Oliver dies, and this leads Marc on a quest to Paris to dig up some possibly uncomfortable truths. Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel play Marc’s sidekicks/BFFs, and get ready for both tears and bittersweet laughter.

Avail. 12/31

Tacoma FD: Seasons 1-4

Avail. TBA

Detective Forst

Delicious in Dungeon

Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man

The Kitchen

Kübra

Avail. 1/1

Annabelle

Annie

Antz

Aquaman

Beethoven

Bitconned

Bruce Almighty

The Croods

Dawn of the Dead

The First Purge

Fool Me Once

Gravity

How to Train Your Dragon

It’s Complicated

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

ONE PIECE: Marineford

Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6

The Purge: Election Year

School of Rock

Survivor: Season 33

Survivor: Season 7

This Is 40

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Training Day

The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment

Avail. 1/4

Boy Swallows Universe

The Brothers Sun

Society of the Snow

Avail. 1/5

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2

Avail. 1/6

The Florida Project

Avail. 1/8

This is Us: Seasons 1-6

Avail. 1/10

Break Point: Season 2

The Trust: A Game of Greed

Avail. 1/11

Champion

Sonic Prime: Chapter 3

Avail. 1/12/24

Lift

Love is Blind: Sweden

Avail. 1/15

CoComelon: Season 9

Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4

maboroshi

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2

Avail. 1/16

Cats (2019)

Avail. 1/17

End of the Line

Freaks

Avail. 1/18

Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis

Avail. 1/19

Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Season 2

Mi soledad tiene alas

Sixty Minutes

Avail. 1/20

Captivating the King

The Real World: Season 16

Avail. 1/22

Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2

Avail. 1/23

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees

Train to Busan

Avail. 1/24

Six Nations: Full Contact

American Girl: Corinne Tan

Queer Eye: Season 8

Avail. 1/25

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4

Griselda

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

Avail. 1/26

Avail. 1/27

Doctor Slump

Avail. 1/28

Avail. 1/29

Mighty Bheem’s Playtime

Avail. 1/30

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down

Avail. 1/31

Alexander the Great

Baby Bandito

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1

WIL

And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:

Leaving 1/5

BlacKkKlansman

Get Out

Love Island USA: Season 2

Ma

Leaving 1/12

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Leaving 1/14

The Doll

The Doll 2

Uncharted

Leaving 1/19

The Real World: Season 28

Leaving 1/22

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Leaving 1/24

Begin Again

Leaving 1/31

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Baby Mama

The Bling Ring

Call Me by Your Name

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1

Eat Pray Love

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

La La Land

Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng