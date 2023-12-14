Netflix is ready for the new year with a heaping helping of new TV shows and a wide array of cinematic library additions, too. Once you ditch that January 1 resolution in three days, tops, then you will have more time to bingewatch like it’s 2024. On the subject of the film library, three John Wick movies are joining the streaming platform along with some Jurassic Park.
If that’s not enough library action for you, Netflix is also substantially beefing up their selection of available games. Currently, you can check out Death’s Door and Word Trails, and as of December 14, three Grand Theft Auto additions will be at your disposal (at no extra charge): GTA III – The Definitive Edition, GTA: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition, and GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition. Perhaps that will give you even more avenues to work out that angst about GTA 6 not arriving for a very long time.
Television also isn’t slowing down anytime soon. The Narcos gang is back with Griselda, and Kevin Smith will present the final season of his Masters of the Universe series. Additionally, the Queer Eye guys head back to New Orleans for their eighth season, and Love is Blind: Sweden gets rolling.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in January.
Griselda (Netflix series streaming 1/25)
Here comes “the Godmother” of cocaine. Original Narcos co-creator Doug Miro and Narcos: Mexico executive producer Eric Newman team up to tell the story of Colombian drug cartel leader Griselda Blanco, a prolific cocaine trafficker as portrayed by Sofia Vergara. We haven’t seen the Modern Family star get dramatic on TV yet, so this series should attract eyeballs for more reasons than one. Griselda reigned in Miami in the 1970-’80s, and her tour of terror included operating under 20 aliases, moving hundreds of kilos per month, and ordering dozens of murders.
Masters of the Universe: Revolution (Netflix series streaming 1/25)
Kevin Smith (along with his worst tweet) is wrapping up his oddly controversial 1980s revival series on Netflix, and hey look, there’s still plenty of He-Man to be found here. Skeletor has become newly mechanized, and he’s still going for the soul of Eternia, but Tesla is now Sorceress Tesla, so hopefully, she will save everyone’s ass once and for all. The ragers will love that, for sure.
Good Grief (Netflix film streaming 1/25)
Daniel Levy makes his directorial debut while also portraying Marc, a wallflower who always yielded the spotlight to his husband, Oliver (Luke Evans). Sadly, Oliver dies, and this leads Marc on a quest to Paris to dig up some possibly uncomfortable truths. Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel play Marc’s sidekicks/BFFs, and get ready for both tears and bittersweet laughter.
Avail. 12/31
Tacoma FD: Seasons 1-4
Avail. TBA
Detective Forst
Delicious in Dungeon
Dusty Slay: Workin’ Man
The Kitchen
Kübra
Avail. 1/1
Annabelle
Annie
Antz
Aquaman
Beethoven
Bitconned
Bruce Almighty
The Croods
Dawn of the Dead
The First Purge
Fool Me Once
Gravity
How to Train Your Dragon
It’s Complicated
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Little Fockers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Loudermilk: Seasons 1-3
Mamma Mia!
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution
One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest
ONE PIECE: Marineford
Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6
The Purge: Election Year
School of Rock
Survivor: Season 33
Survivor: Season 7
This Is 40
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Training Day
The Wonder Years: Seasons 1-2 (2021)
You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment
Avail. 1/4
Boy Swallows Universe
The Brothers Sun
Society of the Snow
Avail. 1/5
Good Grief
Gyeongseong Creature Part 2
Avail. 1/6
The Florida Project
Avail. 1/8
This is Us: Seasons 1-6
Avail. 1/10
Break Point: Season 2
The Trust: A Game of Greed
Avail. 1/11
Champion
Sonic Prime: Chapter 3
Avail. 1/12/24
Lift
Love is Blind: Sweden
Avail. 1/15
CoComelon: Season 9
Holey Moley: Seasons 3-4
maboroshi
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 2
Avail. 1/16
Cats (2019)
Avail. 1/17
End of the Line
Freaks
Avail. 1/18
Rachid Badouri: Les fleurs du tapis
Avail. 1/19
Love is Blind: Sweden
Love on the Spectrum U.S.: Season 2
Mi soledad tiene alas
Sixty Minutes
Avail. 1/20
Captivating the King
The Real World: Season 16
Avail. 1/22
Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2
Avail. 1/23
Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees
Train to Busan
Avail. 1/24
Six Nations: Full Contact
American Girl: Corinne Tan
Queer Eye: Season 8
Avail. 1/25
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 4
Griselda
Masters of the Universe: Revolution
Avail. 1/26
Love is Blind: Sweden
Avail. 1/27
Doctor Slump
Avail. 1/28
Love is Blind: Sweden
Avail. 1/29
Mighty Bheem’s Playtime
Avail. 1/30
Jack Whitehall: Settle Down
Avail. 1/31
Alexander the Great
Baby Bandito
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1
WIL
And it’s your last chance to stream these titles:
Leaving 1/5
BlacKkKlansman
Get Out
Love Island USA: Season 2
Ma
Leaving 1/12
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Leaving 1/14
The Doll
The Doll 2
Uncharted
Leaving 1/19
The Real World: Season 28
Leaving 1/22
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Leaving 1/24
Begin Again
Leaving 1/31
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Baby Mama
The Bling Ring
Call Me by Your Name
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1
Eat Pray Love
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
La La Land
Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng