The 146-day WGA strike has finally come to an end. That means that work can at least partially recommence on Hollywood productions (hopefully, the SAG-AFTRA counterpart will also resolve soon). While prepping Cobra Kai‘s final season, the writers room duly went “pens down” as part of the work stoppage, but presumably, they’ll soon be crafting the end of the Miyagiverse’s current chapter. In the meantime, however, showrunners Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald have a new show on the way to tide over fans of their particular blend of action and comedy.

As one can witness in the above trailer, Obliterated will soon showcase slightly more adult subject matter. The plot revolves around an elite special forces team that believes they have saved Las Vegas from an imminent (nuclear) terrorist threat. However, once they get drunk, they realize that the job isn’t nearly done yet. From Netflix’s description:

Obliterated follows an elite special forces team who thwart a deadly threat to Las Vegas, then celebrate with booze, drugs, and sex. Unfortunately, the vibe is killed once they discover that the bomb they deactivated was a fake.

Cue the tipsy search for the real nuke — gotta hate it when that happens. The series stars Nick Zano and Shelley Hennig and promises to be like “[i]f 24 and The Hangover hooked up and had a baby.” You know what to do with this information.

Also, don’t forget: Cobra Kai will never die.

Obliterated streams on November 30.