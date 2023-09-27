Netflix somehow has no shortage of content coming your way, and this month, the streaming service takes further aim at Big Pharma on the heels of Hulu’s Dopesick and Netflix’s Painkiller. This shall happen by way of Mike Flanagan’s The Fall Of The House Of Usher (which, yes, is much different from the Poe short story) and Pain Hustlers with Emily Blunt and Chris Evans. These two projects arrive with tones that are nearly polar opposite, which will be a testament to the relief that Hollywood must feel to see the writers strike end, so creativity like this can continue full force.

Additionally, Big Mouth is still somehow cranking out hormone-monster mischief, and Lupin will bring its audience more smooth-ass heisting. New additions to the library include Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper dancing up a storm in Silver Linings Playbook along with Tom Cruise running in several Mission: Impossible movies. He does that a lot.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in October.

Pain Hustlers (film streaming 10/27)

Emily Blunt portrays a down-on-her-luck single mom who launches a new career alongside Chris Evans’ pharmaceutical sales rep. Not a great idea, ultimately, given that she becomes involved in a racketeering scheme. Andy Garcia portrays an eccentric boss, and Blunt’s Liza begins to realize that this company’s rampant success is coming at a ghastly price for humanity. This is a dramatized version of the rise and fall of Insys Therapeutics, which peddled a opioid-based painkiller. That company no longer exists, and yeah, you will definitely find out why from this movie.

The Fall of the House of Usher (limited series streaming 10/12)

Mike Flanagan fans, get ready. The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass showrunner is back along with Carla Gugino, who will spook your soul right out of your bod and deliver a “consequential” evening to “a collection of stunted hearts” that is the Usher family. Yikes. Do not expect a literal adaptation of the Edgar Allen Poe short story. The story focuses here on the hell created by ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher, who built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege, and power. Horrible secrets shall surface when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman, portrayed with glee by Gugino.

Lupin: Part 3 (series streaming 10/5)

The Gentleman Thief returns with Assane in hiding but not for long. He comes back to Paris and proposes a new plan to Claire and Raoul, but of course, the police and Assane’s enemies make this much easier said than done. At least he’ll look stylish while dealing with past ghosts and scheming like hell to escape that framing for murder.

Big Mouth: Season 7 (series streaming 10/20)

These hormone monsters are somehow still going in this penultimate season, and the characters are now in high school, dealing with change and more puberty. This season, Megan Thee Stallion, Lupita Nyong’o, Padma Lakshmi, Zazie Beetz, Billy Porter, and Stephanie Beatriz join the voice cast.

Avail. 10/1

60 Days In: Season 4

A Beautiful Mind

American Beauty

Backdraft

Casper

Catch Me If You Can

Cinderella Man

Colombiana

Drake & Josh: Seasons 1-3

Dune (2021)

Elysium

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Gladiator

Hot Tub Time Machine

Kung Fu Panda

Love Actually

Margot at the Wedding

Miss Juneteenth

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Role Models

Runaway Bride

Saving Private Ryan

Scarface

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Adventures of Tintin

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Firm

The House Bunny

The Little Rascals (1994)

War of the Worlds

Avail. 10/2

Strawberry Shortcake and the Beast of Berry Bog

Avail. 10/3

Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then

Avail. 10/4

Beckham

Keys to the Heart

Race to the Summit

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber: Season 1

Avail. 10/5

Everything Now

Khufiya

Lupin: Part 3

Avail. 10/6

A Deadly Invitation

Ballerina

Fair Play

Avail. 10/7

Strong Girl Nam-soon

Avail. 10/9

After

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law

Avail. 10/10

DI4RIES: Season 2 Part 1

Last One Standing: Season 2

Avail. 10/11

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul

It Follows

Once Upon a Star

Pact of Silence

Avail. 10/12

Deliver Us from Evil

The Fall of the House of Usher

GOOD NIGHT WORLD

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising: Season 1: Part 2

Avail. 10/13

The Conference

Ijogbon

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Avail. 10/15

Camp Courage

Avail. 10/16

Oggy Oggy: Season 3

Avail. 10/17

The Devil on Trial

Heather McMahan: Son I Never Had

I Woke Up A Vampire

Silver Linings Playbook

Avail. 10/18

Kaala Paani

Avail. 10/19

American Ninja Warrior Seasons 12-13

Bebefinn: Season 2

Bodies

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remi

Crashing Eid

Crypto Boy

Ghost Hunters: Seasons 8-9

Neon