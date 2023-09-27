Netflix somehow has no shortage of content coming your way, and this month, the streaming service takes further aim at Big Pharma on the heels of Hulu’s Dopesick and Netflix’s Painkiller. This shall happen by way of Mike Flanagan’s The Fall Of The House Of Usher (which, yes, is much different from the Poe short story) and Pain Hustlers with Emily Blunt and Chris Evans. These two projects arrive with tones that are nearly polar opposite, which will be a testament to the relief that Hollywood must feel to see the writers strike end, so creativity like this can continue full force.
Additionally, Big Mouth is still somehow cranking out hormone-monster mischief, and Lupin will bring its audience more smooth-ass heisting. New additions to the library include Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper dancing up a storm in Silver Linings Playbook along with Tom Cruise running in several Mission: Impossible movies. He does that a lot.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix in October.
Pain Hustlers (film streaming 10/27)
Emily Blunt portrays a down-on-her-luck single mom who launches a new career alongside Chris Evans’ pharmaceutical sales rep. Not a great idea, ultimately, given that she becomes involved in a racketeering scheme. Andy Garcia portrays an eccentric boss, and Blunt’s Liza begins to realize that this company’s rampant success is coming at a ghastly price for humanity. This is a dramatized version of the rise and fall of Insys Therapeutics, which peddled a opioid-based painkiller. That company no longer exists, and yeah, you will definitely find out why from this movie.
The Fall of the House of Usher (limited series streaming 10/12)
Mike Flanagan fans, get ready. The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass showrunner is back along with Carla Gugino, who will spook your soul right out of your bod and deliver a “consequential” evening to “a collection of stunted hearts” that is the Usher family. Yikes. Do not expect a literal adaptation of the Edgar Allen Poe short story. The story focuses here on the hell created by ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher, who built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege, and power. Horrible secrets shall surface when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman, portrayed with glee by Gugino.
Lupin: Part 3 (series streaming 10/5)
The Gentleman Thief returns with Assane in hiding but not for long. He comes back to Paris and proposes a new plan to Claire and Raoul, but of course, the police and Assane’s enemies make this much easier said than done. At least he’ll look stylish while dealing with past ghosts and scheming like hell to escape that framing for murder.
Big Mouth: Season 7 (series streaming 10/20)
These hormone monsters are somehow still going in this penultimate season, and the characters are now in high school, dealing with change and more puberty. This season, Megan Thee Stallion, Lupita Nyong’o, Padma Lakshmi, Zazie Beetz, Billy Porter, and Stephanie Beatriz join the voice cast.
