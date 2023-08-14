Mike Flanagan doesn’t miss in terms of quality and rarely in terms of viewership (with The Midnight Club being a rare miss on the second front). The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor fans were delighted at his most recent smash-hit followup, Netflix’s Midnight Mass, starring one deliciously unsettling Hamish Linklater and several Flanagan regulars, including Kate Siegel, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Samantha Sloyan, and Carla Gugino. The latter stars in his upcoming project, The Fall Of The House Of Usher, which is (of course) inspired by the 1839 short story by Edgar Allen Poe.

From the looks of things, the story has been reinterpreted with a modern spin, and the limited series will find inspiration in other Poe offerings as well, but here is what we know so far about The Fall Of The House Of Usher, which will naturally incorporate some familiar faces while spooking you out.