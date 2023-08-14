Mike Flanagan doesn’t miss in terms of quality and rarely in terms of viewership (with The Midnight Club being a rare miss on the second front). The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor fans were delighted at his most recent smash-hit followup, Netflix’s Midnight Mass, starring one deliciously unsettling Hamish Linklater and several Flanagan regulars, including Kate Siegel, Annabeth Gish, Rahul Kohli, Samantha Sloyan, and Carla Gugino. The latter stars in his upcoming project, The Fall Of The House Of Usher, which is (of course) inspired by the 1839 short story by Edgar Allen Poe.
From the looks of things, the story has been reinterpreted with a modern spin, and the limited series will find inspiration in other Poe offerings as well, but here is what we know so far about The Fall Of The House Of Usher, which will naturally incorporate some familiar faces while spooking you out.
Plot
The following synopsis should spark your curiosity (if you aren’t already in that state as a die-hard Flanagan fan):
From Mike Flanagan, the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, a wicked horror series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. Ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege, and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.
Cast
The leading duo, Roderick and Madeline Usher, will be portrayed by Bruce Greenwood and Carla Gugino, respectively. The rest of the cast includes Mark Hamill, Carl Lumbly, Michael Trucco, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Annabeth Gish, and more. Here are a few more stills:
Release Date
Netflix’s The Fall Of The House Of Usher arrives on October 12, right on time for the Halloween spirit to get rowdy.
Trailer
No full-on trailer exists yet (dang it), but you can watch this ominous teaser of Carla Gugino’s character not in a coffin, so we’ll see if that part of the title story makes it into the fray.
she's coming for them all.
The Fall of The House of Usher, October 12 pic.twitter.com/mDPTe5hKim
— Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) August 12, 2023
Netflix’s The Fall Of The House Of Usher will debut on October 12.