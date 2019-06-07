Netflix

Netflix opens the month of June with the highly-anticipated return of the mind-bending sci-fi series Black Mirror and the surprise comeback of a beloved ’90s show.

Miley Cyrus and Anthony Mackie headline two of three new Black Mirror episodes which landed on the streaming platform this week while Laura Linney reprises her role in the ahead-of-its-time Tales of the City with Ellen Page coming on board. And for those wanting to catch a new Netflix movie, Hillary Swank’s apocalyptic I Am Mother should entertain for a couple of hours.

It can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of June 7th.

Black Mirror: Season 5 (Netflix series streaming 6/5)

Miley Cyrus and Anthony Mackie are just two of the famous A-listers gracing the British sci-fi series’ fifth season, which returns to its Netflix roots this week. With only three episodes planned, expect the futuristic thriller to make waves with more nightmarish takes on technology and how it can (and probably will) affect our lives. Mackie plays a dissatisfied husband using a virtual reality video game to meet his needs while Cyrus plays a pop star who voices an A.I. that becomes sentient and wreaks havoc on a young girl’s life.

Tales of the City (Netflix series streaming 6/7)

PBS’ controversial 1994 mini-series is getting a reboot on Netflix with original cast members like Laura Linney and Olympia Dukakis joining newcomers Ellen Page and Charlie Barnett to tell more wild stories of the residents of 28 Barbary Lane. The first iteration focused on Linney’s character, Mary Ann Singleton, a naive woman from the Mid-West who moves to San Francisco in the ’70s and explores a scene of drugs, sex, and gender non-conforming cohabitants. In this update, Mary Ann returns for her beloved landlady’s (Dukakis) 90th birthday party where she meets the new residents of her old apartment building and helps guide them through updated coming-of-age plotlines.