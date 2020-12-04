Netflix kicks off December by launching a handful of long-awaited films and shows to help fans make it to the end of the year. Big Mouth returns, just as raunchy as ever, as the kids head to summer camp and undergo some big transformations. David Fincher’s awards-entry, Mank, arrives to give Gary Oldman another shot at Oscar glory. And a biographical drama about Selena Quintanilla gives fans of the Tejano singer something to celebrate.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week.

Big Mouth: Season 4 (Netflix series streaming 12/4)

The fourth season of Nick Kroll’s foul-mouthed animated comedy couldn’t have come at a better time. We needed the raunchy humor and heartfelt pubescent musings of these weirdos and season four proves it, first by sending some of them to summer camp before pushing others to grow up and grow out of their old selves.

MANK (Netflix film streaming 12/4)

David Fincher directs a who’s-who for this biographical drama centering on screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz during the time he was crafting the script for Citizen Kane. Gary Oldman plays Mank, a singular kind of man engaging in emotional affairs with Hollywood actresses (played by Amanda Seyfried) and on-set feuds with directors like Orson Welles, and we watch as work on perhaps his greatest project slowly upends his personal life.

Selena: The Series (Netflix series streaming 12/4)

The Walking Dead star Christian Serratos takes on the near-impossible task of bringing beloved Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla to life in this drama series. We watch Selena’s rise to fame, from child star to pop icon, but the show expands the lens to include her closest family and friends, focusing on the sacrifices they made to make the singer successful and the heartbreak of her tragic passing.