Netflix kicks off December by launching a handful of long-awaited films and shows to help fans make it to the end of the year. Big Mouth returns, just as raunchy as ever, as the kids head to summer camp and undergo some big transformations. David Fincher’s awards-entry, Mank, arrives to give Gary Oldman another shot at Oscar glory. And a biographical drama about Selena Quintanilla gives fans of the Tejano singer something to celebrate.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week.
Big Mouth: Season 4 (Netflix series streaming 12/4)
The fourth season of Nick Kroll’s foul-mouthed animated comedy couldn’t have come at a better time. We needed the raunchy humor and heartfelt pubescent musings of these weirdos and season four proves it, first by sending some of them to summer camp before pushing others to grow up and grow out of their old selves.
MANK (Netflix film streaming 12/4)
David Fincher directs a who’s-who for this biographical drama centering on screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz during the time he was crafting the script for Citizen Kane. Gary Oldman plays Mank, a singular kind of man engaging in emotional affairs with Hollywood actresses (played by Amanda Seyfried) and on-set feuds with directors like Orson Welles, and we watch as work on perhaps his greatest project slowly upends his personal life.
Selena: The Series (Netflix series streaming 12/4)
The Walking Dead star Christian Serratos takes on the near-impossible task of bringing beloved Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla to life in this drama series. We watch Selena’s rise to fame, from child star to pop icon, but the show expands the lens to include her closest family and friends, focusing on the sacrifices they made to make the singer successful and the heartbreak of her tragic passing.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 11/28
The Uncanny Counter
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
Avail. 11/30
The 2nd
A Love So Beautiful
Finding Agnes
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
Avail. 12/1
Angela’s Christmas Wish
The Holiday Movies That Made Us
Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show
3 Days to Kill
50 First Dates
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate
Angels & Demons
Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
Chef
The Da Vinci Code
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Effie Gray
Gormiti: Season 1
The Happytime Murders
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kung Fu Panda 2
Little Nicky
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Monster House
Peppermint
Quigley Down Under
Runaway Bride
Super Wings: Season 3
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
Why Did I Get Married?
Avail. 12/2
Alien Worlds
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic
Fierce
Hazel Brugger: Tropical
Avail. 12/3
Break
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday
Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem)
Avail. 12/4
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag
Big Mouth: Season 4
Bombay Rose
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas
Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3
Kings of Joburg: Season 1
Leyla Everlasting
MANK
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3
Selena: The Series
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 12/5
The Rum Diary
Leaving 12/6
The Secret
Leaving 12/7
Berlin, I Love You
The Art of the Steal
Leaving 12/8
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 12/10
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2