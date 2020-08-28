Netflix is closing out the month of August — you read that right, August — with the return of a teen drama, a new family-friendly film, and… a grown-up Karate Kid? 2020 is weird.

Still, we won’t complain about new content and there’s plenty to binge-watch this week, starting with Cobra Kai, a revival making its way from YouTube to Netflix this month. Then there’s Moana star Auli’i Cravalho’s heartwarming family drama for those in need of a feel-good watch. And the final season of Trinkets, that show about kids with a bad shoplifting habit, lands this week to give fans all the answers they’ve been waiting for.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of August 28.

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 (series streaming 8/28)

This Karate Kid revival is making its way from Youtube to Netflix this week which is good news for kids who grew up in the ’80s and ’90s, looking for a bit of nostalgia to distract them from the utter chaos of 2020. Really, even if you didn’t catch the original films, you’ll probably still enjoy this series which picks up 30-something years after that infamous Karate Tournament with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) deciding his path to redemption involves opening up a dojo, reigniting his rivalry with Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio).

All Together Now (Netflix film streaming 8/28)

Fred Armisen and Moana star Auli’i Cravalho headline this tender coming-of-age drama that, despite a seemingly-cheesy plot, still manages to deliver a heartwrenching story about the importance of helping others. And honestly, we could use more of that right now. Cravalho plays all-around golden student Amber, who volunteers teaching ESL to immigrants, helping at the local senior center, fighting for underserved clubs at her school… you get it. She’s also homeless, grieving the death of her dad, and trying to get into a prestigious University with her musical talent. Even if you think you know where this is going, the getting there is worth it.

Trinkets: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 8/25)

Netflix is airing the final handful of episodes of this buzzy teen drama series with a unique twist. The show follows a trio of unlikely friends — Elodie, Tabitha, and Moe — bonded by their addiction to shoplifting, which is really just a mask for all of the other heavy issues they’re facing in life. Season two promises answers to the pile of questions the show left viewers with at the end of its first run including what happened to Elodie after she ran off with Sabine, where Tabitha’s feud with Brady will go next, and if Moe got arrested after her run-in with the cops.