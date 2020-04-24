Netflix is here to remind us that this lockdown isn’t that bad. Okay fine, it’s hell. But, hell with really good streaming options.

This week, we get Chris Hemsworth in an action flick full of the kind of mind-blowing stunts that might make even his Marvel movies look tame. And comedians Ben Schwartz and Thomas Middleditch reinvent the comedy special with a series of improv shows that prove some guys are just unfairly funny. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of April 24.

Extraction (Netflix film streaming 4/24)

Chris Hemsworth gets back in the action with this Russo brothers-produced crime flick about a black market mercenary who accepts a deadly mission that throws him into the chaotic underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers. Hemsworth’s antihero type doesn’t mind doing bad sh*t for good money, but when he sells his skills to an imprisoned international crime lord who tasks him with rescuing his kidnapped son, the job quickly spirals into a life-threatening race against the clock.

Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix special streaming 4/21)

Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz give us the perfect comedy special to lift our spirits during this hellish quarantine. The show is comprised of three improv shows that begin with a Q&A from the live audience and end with the two gifted comedians riffing on everything from aliens to ghost weddings and more. Read this fantastic chat the duo gave to UPROXX if you need more of this weird goodness.