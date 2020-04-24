Netflix is here to remind us that this lockdown isn’t that bad. Okay fine, it’s hell. But, hell with really good streaming options.
This week, we get Chris Hemsworth in an action flick full of the kind of mind-blowing stunts that might make even his Marvel movies look tame. And comedians Ben Schwartz and Thomas Middleditch reinvent the comedy special with a series of improv shows that prove some guys are just unfairly funny. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of April 24.
Extraction (Netflix film streaming 4/24)
Chris Hemsworth gets back in the action with this Russo brothers-produced crime flick about a black market mercenary who accepts a deadly mission that throws him into the chaotic underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers. Hemsworth’s antihero type doesn’t mind doing bad sh*t for good money, but when he sells his skills to an imprisoned international crime lord who tasks him with rescuing his kidnapped son, the job quickly spirals into a life-threatening race against the clock.
Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix special streaming 4/21)
Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz give us the perfect comedy special to lift our spirits during this hellish quarantine. The show is comprised of three improv shows that begin with a Q&A from the live audience and end with the two gifted comedians riffing on everything from aliens to ghost weddings and more. Read this fantastic chat the duo gave to UPROXX if you need more of this weird goodness.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 4/18
The Green Hornet
Avail. 4/20
Cooked with Cannabis
The Midnight Gospel
The Vatican Tapes
Avail. 4/21
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz
Avail. 4/22
Absurd Planet
Circus of Books
El silencio del pantano
The Plagues of Breslau
The Willoughbys
Win the Wilderness
Avail. 4/23
The House of Flowers : Season 3
Avail. 4/24
After Life: Season 2
Extraction
Hello Ninja: Season 2
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 4/29
National Treasure
Leaving 4/30
A Cinderella Story
A Little Princess
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
The Craft
Crash
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Friday the 13th
Good Burger
GoodFellas
The Hangover
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Rosemary’s Baby
Rounders
Scream 2
Scream 3
The Shawshank Redemption
Space Jam
Spy Kids
Step Brothers
Strictly Ballroom
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
True Grit
Leaving 5/1
John Carter