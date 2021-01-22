Netflix is getting things done in 2021 as promised with an enormous amount of fresh content flowing every week and month. Thank goodness, too, since social distancing and staying home when possible is still the way to go. This week’s lineup of new stuff doesn’t get too serious (wait for that to happen, sort-of, next week). There’s a live-action adaptation of a comic about coming-of-age fairies, a Spanish comedy film about babies switched at birth, and a tale of an rags-to-riches for an unconventional setting. Oh, and there’s some serious bling involved, along with plenty of non-original series and films that come and go on Netflix on a regular basis. In other words, there’s no freaking way you’ll be bored while streaming.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix series streaming 1/22)

Based upon the Italian cartoon Winx Club (by Iginio Straffi), this live-action reimagining serves as a coming-of-age tale set in the Otherworld, at a magical boarding school. It’s essentially a journey for five young fairies at the Alfea school, and those with human parents don’t even know that this school doesn’t exist in the “real” world. Expect a lot of teenage drama as the young women hone their powers while dealing with all the usual stuff, like love, rivalries, and monsters.

The White Tiger (Netflix film streaming 1/22)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars in this film as Pinky, who’s one of the passengers for a young hero jockey who becomes a driver, Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav). He narrates this purportedly epic story about his darkly humorous rise from rags to riches in modern India. He’s cunning and ambitious and doesn’t want to sit in his socially acceptable box, and his journey takes an unconventional and somewhat rogue turn, which leads him to become a different type of master than, again, also socially acceptable. The film’s based upon the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name.

Daughter from Another Mother (Netflix film streaming 1/16)

In this Spanish film, officially titled Madre Solo Hay Dos, two women discover that their babies were inadvertently switched at birth, so they do what they have to do: develop a plan to unite as a single, very strange family.

Bling Empire (Netflix series streaming 1/15)

This show revolves around a group of ridiculously wealthy, L.A.-based Asian and Asian-American friends. They’re shopping and traveling the globe, but there are secrets that are being kept and spilled, and soon, all goals will collide with frenemies positioning themselves for more opulent glory.