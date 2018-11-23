Netflix

Netflix just announced its December line-up which includes some blockbuster titles like Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War and Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, but we’re here to remind you that some great shows and films are making their way to the streaming platform before the month of November is over. There’s Kurt Russell playing the coolest Santa Claus in The Christmas Chronicles, a new stand-up comedy special from Trevor Noah, and the third season of Jason Momoa’s Frontier to get through before we officially welcome December with an empty Netflix queue. Of course, it can be tough keeping up with everything happening on the streaming platform, so we’ve rounded up everything coming to, and leaving, Netflix the week of November 23rd.

The Christmas Chronicles (film streaming 11/22)

Netflix adds to its stable of Hallmark-like holiday fare with this Christmas caper starring a bearded Kurt Russell. The gist of the film is less interesting than seeing Russell in full Kris Kringle get-up, but there’s something about a couple of kids wanting to cheer their mom up after the death of their dad by catching Santa on camera. Mishaps happen and the kids are forced to find a way to save Christmas but the real star on this pony-show is Russell, who has somehow managed to make Jolly Old Saint Nick a total DILF. Christmas will never be the same.

Frontier: Season 3 (series streaming 11/23)

Before Jason Momoa gets wet trying to save the underwater world of Atlantis in Aquaman, he’s freezing his ass off in this Netflix series about the brutal world of the 18th-century fur trade. Range? Yeah, this guy’s got it. Momoa plays Declan Harp, a part-Irish, part-Native American who tries to carve out space in the fur business — a lucrative and dangerous industry of the time — while fighting back against the monopoly of the Hudson Bay Company. Come for hatchet-fights and snow-covered battle sequences. Stay for Momoa wearing the hell out of some fur coats.

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (special streaming 11/20)

Daily Show host Trevor Noah returns to Netflix with another streaming special. He’s ditched the suit and tie for an easier, more mellow presence on stage, which pairs nicely with the material he’s bringing to this one. Mixed in with jokes about tacos and trap music are some nuggets of wisdom and some sharp jabs about racism, the state of our current political climate, and of course, Donald Trump.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 11/18/18

The Pixar Story

Avail. 11/19/18

The Last Kingdom: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 11/20/18

Kulipari: Dream Walker (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Motown Magic (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Sabrina (NETFLIX FILM)

The Final Table (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 11/21/18

The Tribe (NETFLIX FILM)

Avail. 11/22/18

Jiro Dreams of Sushi

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Christmas Chronicles (NETFLIX FILM)

Avail. 11/23/18

Frontier: Season 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Fugitiva (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Sick Note (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Sick Note: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

To Build or Not to Build: Season 2