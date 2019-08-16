Netflix

This week on Netflix marks the return of an original true crime series and the premiere of a comedy special led by one of the biggest names in the space. Mindhunter is back for another season of crime-solving as Ford investigates the Atlanta Child Murders of the 1980s and spends some time with Charles Manson. For something a bit more lighthearted, Tiffany Haddish presents a special that spotlights her favorite comics — little-known names poised to breakthrough in the next few years.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of August 16th.

Mindhunter: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 8/16)

The second season of this crime-thriller series sees stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany step back into the shoes of FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench as they investigate the Atlanta Child Murders of the early ’80s. Viewers will also get a chance to see Charles Manson sit across the table from Ford and Tench, as the two study the infamous cult leader and his influence on serial killers of the time.

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix special streaming 8/13)

Comedian Tiffany Haddish introduces the world to six of her favorite comedians this collection of half-hour specials hosted by the Girl’s Trip star. Everyone from Chaunté Wayans (Wild n’ Out) to April Macie (Last Comic Standing), Tracey Ashley (The Last O.G.), Aida Rodriguez (Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar), Flame Monroe (Def Comedy Jam), and Marlo Williams (BET’s Comicview) take the stage to perform bits as Haddish shines the spotlight on her contemporaries.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 8/13/19

Knightfall: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix original)

Avail. 8/14/19

The 100: Season 6

Avail. 8/15/19

Cannon Busters

Avail. 8/16/19

45 rpm (Netflix original)

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez (Netflix original)

Better Than Us (Netflix original)

Diagnosis (Netflix original)

Frontera verde (Netflix original)

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

The Little Switzerland (Netflix film)

MINDHUNTER: Season 2

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3

Selfless

Sextuplets (Netflix film)

Super Monsters Back to School

Victim Number 8 (Netflix original)

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 8/20/19

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Leaving 8/21/19

Beautiful Creatures