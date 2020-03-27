Netflix is doing its best to keep us sane during these uncertain, self-isolating times, and the streaming platform is gifting us another season of one of its most popular dramas and a feel-good film to cuddle up with this weekend.

Jason Bateman is back to the life of crime for Ozark’s third season, and the stakes could not be higher (or darker). But for some more comforting fare, try Uncorked, a new film that’s all about wine — or at least, mostly about wine, but there’s some uplifting family content in there too. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of March 27th.

Ozark: Season 3 (Netflix series streaming 3/27)

Netflix’s darkly-lit drama series returns for more illegal shenanigans. After a six-month time jump, the family’s got the casino up and running, but Marty and Wendy are battling on just how deep they should dig into this life of crime. Wendy strikes a deal with a dangerous drug cartel, but her plans are thrown for a loop when her brother comes to town. Expect the same stellar performances delivered in depressingly dim lighting.

Uncorked (Netflix film streaming 3/27)

Mamoudou Athie, Courtney B. Vance, and Niecy Nash star in this family drama about a young man with dreams that go against his parents’ expectations. Athie plays Elijah, a sensitive, eager 20-something whose dream of becoming a Master Sommelier clashes with his father’s desire for him to run the family BBQ joint. Elijah pursues his path anyway, heading to France and testing for a prestigious program with the help of his friends. It’s the kind of feel-good content we all need right now.