Netflix
TV

Here’s Everything New On Netflix This Week, Including ‘Sex Education’ Season 2

TwitterContributor

Netflix is making this month a little less of a drag by bringing back some fan-favorite comedies. First up is season two of Sex Education. The British teen comedy series delivers more of its fumbling brand of funny while touching on some groundbreaking sexual health issues. Grace and Frankie are also back to pitch new inventions and announce surprise marriages. Here’s everything new on Netflix this week of January 17th.

Sex Education: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 1/17)

Sex Education is back for more awkward, hilarious romps and some genuinely educational musings on sex in all its forms. Otis is perfecting the art of masturbation after finally finding his libido, Maeve is charting her own academic path, and Eric is the object of more than one guy’s affection. There’s also douching lessons, divorce drama, and an erotic Shakespeare adaptation that’s out of this world.

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 (Netflix series streaming 1/15)

Grace and Frankie return for more hijinks in the show’s penultimate season. A surprise marriage, a couple of arrests, a health scare, and a visit to Shark Tank to pitch their new invention make up the bulk of the action this time around. We’ll be sad to see these ladies go, but at least it’ll be a hell of a ride.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 1/12
Betty White: First Lady of Television

Avail. 1/13
The Healing Powers of Dude

Avail. 1/14
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts
The Master

Avail. 1/15
Big Fat Liar
Quien a hierro mata
Grace and Frankie: Season 6

Avail. 1/16
NiNoKuni
Steve Jobs

Avail. 1/17
Ares
Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 4
Sex Education: Season 2
Tiny House Nation: Volume 2
Tyler Perry’s A Fall from Grace
Vivir dos veces
Wer kann, der kann!

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
The Podcasts That Defined The Decade
by: Twitter
×