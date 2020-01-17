Netflix is making this month a little less of a drag by bringing back some fan-favorite comedies. First up is season two of Sex Education. The British teen comedy series delivers more of its fumbling brand of funny while touching on some groundbreaking sexual health issues. Grace and Frankie are also back to pitch new inventions and announce surprise marriages. Here’s everything new on Netflix this week of January 17th.

Sex Education: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 1/17)

Sex Education is back for more awkward, hilarious romps and some genuinely educational musings on sex in all its forms. Otis is perfecting the art of masturbation after finally finding his libido, Maeve is charting her own academic path, and Eric is the object of more than one guy’s affection. There’s also douching lessons, divorce drama, and an erotic Shakespeare adaptation that’s out of this world.

Grace and Frankie: Season 6 (Netflix series streaming 1/15)

Grace and Frankie return for more hijinks in the show’s penultimate season. A surprise marriage, a couple of arrests, a health scare, and a visit to Shark Tank to pitch their new invention make up the bulk of the action this time around. We’ll be sad to see these ladies go, but at least it’ll be a hell of a ride.