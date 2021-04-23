Netflix is kicking with some anticipated titles this week after helping us spring into spring. This week, the streamer adds a variety of original offerings, including a space drama, a fantasy series, a show to celebrate Earth Day, and some superhero goodness. First, there’s a couple of A-listers (Toni Collette and Anna Kendrick) dealing with a tense and claustrophobic dilemma situation. Next, the Grishaverse novels come to life with an expansive adaptation, which follows Sir David Attenborough narrating a truly beautiful nature series, and then there’s a reluctant superhero with an unusual power who also finds strength from those around him. As usual, you’ll never be able to watch everything here this weekend, and that’s a great problem to have.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Stowaway (Netflix film streaming 4/23)

For All Mankind arguably sets the bar too high for every other space travel-focused streaming offering out there, but listen up because the cast is the real treat. Anna Kendrick, Daniel Dae Kim, Shamier Anderson, and Toni Collette are a dream team when it comes to delivering the drama. As you may have guessed from the title, there’s an (inadvertent) stowaway aboard a three-person mission to Mars, and that’s going to affect the oxygen supply in a crucial way. It’s not the most original space crisis you’ll ever see, but with a cast like this, the freak-out performances (and the solving of the dilemma within mere hours) are guaranteed to be worth the click.

Shadow and Bone (Netflix series streaming 4/23)

Need a little fantasy to shut down reality for a while? You’re in luck. Based upon Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Grishaverse novels, this show follows dark forces that move against an orphan mapmaker (Alina Starkov), whose power might be the key to transforming a war-torn world. Alina must conquer the Shadow Fold threat and train as an elite magical soldier (a Grisha) while learning that nothing is it seems, and she must also maneuver around a crew of charismatic criminals to determine who is an ally, who is an enemy, and who is both. The good news is that you really don’t need to know the books to enjoy the first season of this show, so surrender to the fold, so to speak.

Life in Colour with David Attenborough (Netflix series streaming 4/22)

Earth Day needed this three-part series, and so does your soul. Or at least, I’m assuming that your soul will be soothed while watching Sir David Attenborough traveling from Costa Rica’s rainforests to Scottish Highlands’ snow-covered landscape to show the world how animals make extraordinary use of color. The show promises “revolutionary camera technology created specifically for this series” (according to Netflix) to reveal, uh, invisible-to-us colors? It’s fascinating, especially the details about a butterfly wing sending “seemingly magical ultraviolet signals” and the revelation of what a Bengal tiger’s stripes truly signal.

Zero (Netflix series streaming 4/21)

This new Italian original series illuminates the power of invisibility with a new kind of superhero (a modern hero), who discovers his powers while hoping to save his suburb outside of Milan. In the process, the shy teen must at least wear a hero’s clothing while discovering the power of friendship and love.