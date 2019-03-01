TWC

Netflix is ending the month of February by gifting us some classic films to add to our queues. For romance lovers, The Notebook is here to make you swoon over Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams all over again, while comedy fans can laugh at the Paul Rudd-led movie Our Idiot Brother. And if drama’s your thing, Apollo 13, A Clockwork Orange, Winter’s Bone, The Hurt Locker, and a score of other films are here to keep you entertained. There’s also Netflix’s The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind, starring and directed by Chiwetel Ejiofor. Because it can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment, we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of March 1st.

The Notebook (film streaming 3/1)

It wasn’t over and it still isn’t over … our love for this sticky-sweet melodramatic romance from Nicholas Sparks that is. Netflix knows what the people want — a rain-soaked Ryan Gosling professing his undying love for Rachel McAdams — and the streaming platform is giving it to us this week. The movie is a staple of the romance drama, and whether you love it or hate it, Gosling and McAdams have chemistry and talent that’s undeniable. Oh, and apparently there’s an alternate ending with this one that fans are freaking out over.

Apollo 13 (film streaming 3/1)

Ron Howard’s docudrama is making a move from Hulu to Netflix this week. The film stars a slew of A-listers including Tom Hanks, Ed Harris, Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton, and Gary Sinise, but it’s the incredible true story off which the movie is based that’s the real draw here. The Apollo 13 is infamous for becoming yet another failed mission to the moon, but it’s the story of the survival of the crew against impossible odds, along with the fickle nature of space travel, that feels especially relevant.

Our Idiot Brother (film streaming 2/26)

Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Zooey Deschanel, and Emily Mortimer star in this dramedy about a well-meaning, but dim-witted man who causes all sorts of trouble when he invades the lives of his three sisters. Rudd plays the titular idiot whose attempts to connect with his family have a range of hilarious consequences. We could say more but be honest, we had you at Paul Rudd.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 2/25/19

Dolphin Tale 2

Avail. 2/26/19

Our Idiot Brother

Avail. 2/27/19

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Avail. 2/28/19

Jeopardy!: Collection 2

The Rebound

Avail. 3/1/19

A Clockwork Orange

Apollo 13

Budapest

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks

Emma

Junebug

Larva Island: Season 2

Losers

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Northern Rescue

River’s Edge

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

The Hurt Locker

The Notebook

Tyson

Wet Hot American Summer

Winter’s Bone

Your Son

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 3/2/19

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year

Leaving 3/3/18

Drop Dead Diva: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 3/4/19

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End

Leaving 3/5/19

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Leaving 3/8/19

Click