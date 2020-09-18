Netflix wants to drive us all a little mad this week. The streaming platform is dropping two huge titles — a star-studded intergenerational drama and Ryan Murphy’s horror origin story — to keep binge-watchers on the edge of their seats. Much of Hollywood’s younger crowd is in director Antonio Campos’ boondocks drama, The Devil All The Time, and they’re all behaving badly while Sarah Paulson hams it up on-screen as the nurse with the worst bedside manner in cinematic history.

Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of September 18.

The Devil All The Time (Netflix film streaming 9/16)

This time-hopping drama set in the backwoods of West Virginia is basically an excuse for director Antonio Campos to assemble his own Avengers-style squad of Hollywood A-listers. Seriously, everyone’s in this thing — Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgård, Eliza Scanlen, Sebastian Stan, Mia Wasikowska, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, that kid who played Dudley in the Harry Potter franchise. The whole gang’s living in shacks and picking up hitchhikers only to murder them later and speaking in tongues and falling victim to generational trauma. It’s a heavy watch, there’s not really a happy ending, but boy does Pattinson deliver a batsh*t crazy turn as a pedophiliac preacher.

Ratched (Netflix series streaming 9/18)

Speaking of crazy, Ryan Murphy is back to give us his twisted take on the origin stories of one of film’s most notorious villains. Sarah Paulson plays Nurse Ratched before her One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest days as she arrives at the asylum and starts making some necessary “improvements.” She also flips out on co-workers who try to steal her peaches from the breakroom so hey, at least there will be some comedy paired with the madness of this show.