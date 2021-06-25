Official summertime means that Netflix programming is cranking up the heat, too. At least, it’s doing so with an extra-hot-and-bothered-yet-never-satisfied dating show. In addition, as you can see from the above film still, there’s a movie (starring Liam Neeson) that’s cooling down the atmosphere, if you’re into that sort of thing onscreen. A new anime series also awaits, along with a romantic comedy and a very dramatic series about how daydreaming (and journaling about it) can lead to all sorts of trouble. Yep, these selections are light and fluffy and an excellent incentive to stay inside (for at least part of) this weekend and binge to your mind’s content.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

The Ice Road (Netflix film streaming 6/25)

Did you want to see Liam Neeson in another snowy film, as in The Grey? Or did you even want to see him once again playing a trucker in another snowy film, as in Cold Pursuit? Well, you’re in luck then because Neeson is doing the latter type of movie, and his big-rig ice-road driver is attempting to lead a rescue mission atop a frozen ocean, but there’s a storm and thawing water, and yes, good luck, Liam Neeson

Sex/Life: Season 1 (Netflix film streaming 6/25)

This show revolves around a love triangle, but it’s an atypical one between a woman, her husband, and her past while grappling with her current life as a stay-at-home suburban wife. Billie realizes that she misses her wild New York City life while still enjoying domesticity in Connecticut. This leads Billie to do something perhaps unwise: take up journaling about her past sex life. Then, of course, her husband finds the journal, and you should probably expect a ton of drama.

Too Hot To Handle: Season 2 (Netflix series)

This frustratingly horny dating show’s all about figuring out whether any of the sexy singles can withstand the no-kissing and no-heavy-petting and no-masturbation rules of the house. It’s somehow sexy but not-sexy at the same time, and the show’s inspired by a Seinfeld episode, in which Jerry, George, Elaine, and Kramer all tried super-hard to withstand the urge to self-pleasure themselves. I dunno, man. Questions of proof abound, but people sure are entertained by this Netflix show.

Good On Paper (Netflix film streaming on 6/22)

Comedienne Iliza Shlesinger wrote and stars in this romantic comedy film that co-stars Ryan Hansen and Margaret Cho. Iliza plays the heroine and a stand-up comic who’s finally looking to prioritize something other than her career, and then a disarmingly perfect nerd persuades her to let her romantic guard down. Then there’s a wild-goose chase to figure out who this dude really is, so it’s a bit of a caper that’s apparently based upon real life.

Godzilla Singular Point (Netflix anime series streaming on 6/23)

A grad student and an engineer team up to battle an unimaginable and ominous force that could very well bring down the globe. This Godzilla design arrives courtesy of legendary Ghibli animator Eiji Yamamori, and more character designs come from Blue Exorcist‘s Kazue Kato.

The House of Flowers: The Movie (Netflix film streaming on 6/22)

Get ready for some soap operatics here with a family member heading into a delicate surgery while there are secrets afoot. Not only that, but there’s a buried treasure and a secret room and a murder that still hasn’t met justice, and confessions, and a nanny and vengeance, and yeah, this is a good candidate for helping to forget all about pesky reality.