Netflix

It’s that time again. Netflix is keeping binge-watchers satisfied this summer with a rotating lineup of new and returning titles guaranteed to make your couch look extra inviting, even on those sunny days. This week, the streaming platform released a variety of international treats — Brazilian comedies, a cop drama from India, a Canadian reboot — and brought back Jerry Seinfeld’s hit web series. It can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of July 7th including Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and a comedy starring Josh Brolin and Danny McBride.

Let’s get to it.

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter (film streaming July 6th)

Danny McBride penned the script to this comedy about a legendary deer hunter (played by a surprisingly funny Josh Brolin) looking to reconnect with his young son on a hunting trip gone wrong. There’s plenty of worthy talent in this one (Carrie Coon, McBride, Brolin, and Young Sheldon’s Montana Jordan) which elevates the somewhat lackluster storyline. The funniest bits come when Brolin’s character must contend with a technology-obsessed pre-teen who has zero interest in learning basic survival skills.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: Season 10 (series streaming July 6th)

Netflix has picked up comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s road trip romp for its tenth season which means we’ll be treated to 12 new episodes of the funny-man paling around with some of his famous friends in antique cars. Seinfeld’s recruited some new talent this season so be on the lookout for Kate McKinnon, Dave Chappelle, Alec Baldwin, and John Mulaney.

Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:

Avail. 7/1/18

Blue Bloods: Season 8

Bo Burnham: what.

Chocolat

Deceived

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Happy Gilmore

Hawaii Five-O: Season 8

Interview with the Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Madam Secretary: Season 4

Menace II Society

NCIS: Season 15

Pandorum

Penelope

Queens of Comedy: Season 2

Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spanglish

Stealth

Swordfish

The Boondock Saints

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Princess Diaries

The Voices

Traitor

Troy

Van Helsing

We Own the Night

We the Marines

What We Started

Avail. 7/2/18

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Good Witch: Season 4

Romina

The Sinner: Season 1

Avail. 7/3/18

The Comedy Lineup (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Avail. 7/5/18

Blue Valentine

Avail. 7/6/18

Anne with an E: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

First Team: Juventus: Part B (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Free Rein: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Sacred Games (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Samantha! (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Fosters: Season 5

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Skin of The Wolf (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

White Fang (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:

Leaving 7/9/18:

Ratchet and Clank

Serena

Leaving 7/11/18:

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Leaving 7/14/18:

Wild Hogs

Leaving 7/15/18:

Convergence

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary