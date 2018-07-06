It’s that time again. Netflix is keeping binge-watchers satisfied this summer with a rotating lineup of new and returning titles guaranteed to make your couch look extra inviting, even on those sunny days. This week, the streaming platform released a variety of international treats — Brazilian comedies, a cop drama from India, a Canadian reboot — and brought back Jerry Seinfeld’s hit web series. It can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of July 7th including Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and a comedy starring Josh Brolin and Danny McBride.
Let’s get to it.
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter (film streaming July 6th)
Danny McBride penned the script to this comedy about a legendary deer hunter (played by a surprisingly funny Josh Brolin) looking to reconnect with his young son on a hunting trip gone wrong. There’s plenty of worthy talent in this one (Carrie Coon, McBride, Brolin, and Young Sheldon’s Montana Jordan) which elevates the somewhat lackluster storyline. The funniest bits come when Brolin’s character must contend with a technology-obsessed pre-teen who has zero interest in learning basic survival skills.
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: Season 10 (series streaming July 6th)
Netflix has picked up comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s road trip romp for its tenth season which means we’ll be treated to 12 new episodes of the funny-man paling around with some of his famous friends in antique cars. Seinfeld’s recruited some new talent this season so be on the lookout for Kate McKinnon, Dave Chappelle, Alec Baldwin, and John Mulaney.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
Avail. 7/1/18
Blue Bloods: Season 8
Bo Burnham: what.
Chocolat
Deceived
Finding Neverland
Get Smart
Happy Gilmore
Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
Interview with the Vampire
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Madam Secretary: Season 4
Menace II Society
NCIS: Season 15
Pandorum
Penelope
Queens of Comedy: Season 2
Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spanglish
Stealth
Swordfish
The Boondock Saints
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Princess Diaries
The Voices
Traitor
Troy
Van Helsing
We Own the Night
We the Marines
What We Started
Avail. 7/2/18
Dance Academy: The Comeback
Good Witch: Season 4
Romina
The Sinner: Season 1
Avail. 7/3/18
The Comedy Lineup (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Avail. 7/5/18
Blue Valentine
Avail. 7/6/18
Anne with an E: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
First Team: Juventus: Part B (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Free Rein: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Sacred Games (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Samantha! (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
The Fosters: Season 5
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
The Skin of The Wolf (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
White Fang (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
Leaving 7/9/18:
Ratchet and Clank
Serena
Leaving 7/11/18:
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Leaving 7/14/18:
Wild Hogs
Leaving 7/15/18:
Convergence
Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary
Join The Discussion: Log In With