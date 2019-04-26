Netflix

Netflix wraps up the last full week of April with a trio of original series that check all the boxes.

First up is comedian Tim Robinson’s sketch series. He’s recruited some Saturday Night Live pals to star in this six-episode comedy which makes it the perfect weekend binge-watch. For cartoon-lovers, the queer, feminist animated comedy She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is back to explore female friendships. And for the foodies, another creation from the brains behind Chef’s Table is here to make your mouth water.

It can be tough to keep up with what needs to be binged at the moment. That’s why we’re bringing you a round-up of what’s new to Netflix and what’s departing this week of April 26th.

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix series streaming 4/23)

This bizarre sketch comedy series comes from the strangely-funny minds of Saturday Night Live’s and Detroiters’ Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin. The majority of the skits star Robinson as a bumbling idiot who doubles down on his mistakes for dramatic (hilarious) effect. He’s joined by a loaded supporting cast that includes fellow SNL alums Vanessa Bayer, Cecily Strong, Andy Samberg, and Will Forte, plus Tim Heidecker, Sam Richardson, and Steven Yuen.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 2 (Netflix series streaming 4/26)

Adora and the rest of the princesses continue to fight the horde and learn to accept their own powers in season two of this ’80s animated-comedy reboot. The show’s sophomore season ditches its battle-every-episode format for some needed character introspection, exploring the strong bonds of female friendship, the same-sex relationships that push to the forefront, and the innate conflict between who these characters are expected to be versus who they want to be.