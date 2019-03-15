Netflix

Netflix is blessing us this week with some true gems.

Up first is Triple Frontier, an action flick with a casting sheet that reads “rugged, manly, and famous.” Everyone from Ben Affleck to Oscar Isaac to Charlie Hunnam is in this heist thriller about a group of military vets trying to steal millions from a drug lord deep in the jungle of South America. The BDE vibes continue with Idris Elba’s Turn Up Charlie, which transforms the action hero into a struggling DJ-turned-manny. And, if you need a dose of reality, the third season of Queer Eye is here to remind you that there are good people out in the world and they know how to dress, decorate, and make a killer guacamole.

Triple Frontier (Netflix film streaming 3/13)

Netflix’s next entry into the big-budget action flick universe is this heist thriller starring a whos-who of Hollywood hunks. Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal play a group a former special ops bros who reunite to take down an infamous cartel kingpin and steal his profits in the process. Isaac and the rest of the guys are looking suitably rugged, traipsing through the jungle in all their salt-and-pepper glory, ready to do a bad thing for a good reason. It won’t end well, of course, but the ride will be fun.

Turn Up Charlie (Netflix series streaming 3/15)

It’s finally here. Idris Elba’s comedy about a washed-up-DJ-turned-f*ckable-manny has arrived on Netflix and the world shall never be the same. Elba — who actually can turn the tables guys — plays the titular Charlie, a guy who sports wine stains on his shirts at gigs and is nearing the end of his lackluster career until a friend hires him to babysit his problem child. Elba doesn’t do much comedy, so this is a welcome change, even though we won’t be seeing him as James Bond incorporating a DJ set into the next 007 flick.