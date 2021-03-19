Daylight savings arrived last week, and that may have thrown your bingewatching into disarray, but you can reboot those plans because there’s even more to add to the list of possibilities. Netflix knows that the people demand fresh content, so they’ve got a charming edudocuseries (starring two soon-to-be-beloved puppets and a former first lady) and a film that digs deep into the shadowy sketchiness of the college admissions scandal. Finally, there’s some stand-up comedy to being that corner of the streamer roaring back to life. Will we ever be able to watch stand-up comedy in person again? Oh, it’ll happen, but in the meantime, you can enjoy those laughs in your living room.

Here’s everything else coming to (and leaving) the streaming platform this week.

Waffles + Mochi (Netflix series 3/17)

Michelle Freaking Obama stars in this show about two curious puppets, (obviously) Waffles and Mochi, who explore the world through food and culture. This also doubles as an educational series about fresh-ingredient cooking, so learn how to become a chef, along with the puppets and a former first lady. Don’t resist this one! It’s ridiculously charming, and the series travels the globe (by way of the kitchen) to help kids and grown-ups connect with far-flung traditions. From the Miso soup in Japan to spices in Italy and potatoes from the Andes of Peru, the food here might actually be more interesting than the celebrity guests.

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (Netflix film 3/17)

Matthew Modine stars as Rick Singer, the man standing at the center of the enormous storm cloud that rocked the Ivy League world. Once all was said and done, Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman received prison sentences for their participation in an elaborate scheme to get children of wealthy parents into elite colleges, and yes, there’s still plenty of scandal left in this saga to entertain.

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo (Netflix stand-up special 3/15)

Netflix is swinging back into the fresh stand-up game with this comedy collective full of versatile comedians, all of whom bring different perspectives that tie into a unique group identity.

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix stand-up special 3/18)

The Tennessee-born funnyman launches his second Netflix special, which is chock full of Oregon Trail throwbacks and talking about all the ways he’s relatable as a father and husband.