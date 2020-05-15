As global quarantine mode continues, Netflix continues to release content to make sheltering in place a little easier. There’s a sun-soaked murder-mystery series from the creators of The Crown and Money Heist, and the latest goofy movie from Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions is on tap. Earlier this week, the streaming giant released a psychedelic documentary, Have A Good Trip, along with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s interactive special. In other words, there’s plenty of TV to keep us all busy.
Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of May 15.
White Lines: Season 1
This Spanish-British mystery thriller series revolves around the murder of a legendary Manchester DJ who disappears from Ibiza. His body surfaces decades later in Ibiza, which sends his sister deep into the heart of the Spanish island’s club scene. There, she unearths dark truths about the community that lives life on the edge, along with lies and cover-ups involving the fate of her brother. There’s some self-examination going on there as well in this story from the creators of The Crown and Money Heist.
The Wrong Missy
Well, no one ever accused Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions of making high art, but this movie is sure to be at least a little bit funny. This installment stars David Spade as an average white-collar dude who decides to woo his dream girl over text, only he’s texting the wrong lady (portrayed by Lauren Lapkus), who shows up to his island retreat invitation unaware that, well, she’s “The Wrong Missy.” In other words, it’s a blind date from hell, so expect plenty of farty shenanigans and a Rob Schneider appearance.
Here’s a full list of what’s been added in the last week:
5/15
Chichipatos
District 9
I Love You, Stupid
Inhuman Resources
Magic for Humans: Season 3
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5
White Lines
5/16
La reina de Indias y el conquistador
Public Enemies
United 93
5/17
Soul Surfer
5/18
The Big Flower Fight
5/19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Sweet Magnolias
Trumbo
5/20
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
The Flash: Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez
5/22
Control Z
History 101
Just Go With It
The Lovebirds
Selling Sunset: Season 2
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2
And here’s what’s leaving next week, so it’s your last chance:
5/15
Limitless
The Place Beyond the Pines
5/17
Royal Pains: Season 1-8
5/18
Scandal: Season 1-7
5/19
Black Snake Moan
Carriers
Evolution
The First Wives Club
It Takes Two
Love, Rosie
She’s Out of My League
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Young Adult
Yours, Mine and Ours