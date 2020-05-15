As global quarantine mode continues, Netflix continues to release content to make sheltering in place a little easier. There’s a sun-soaked murder-mystery series from the creators of The Crown and Money Heist, and the latest goofy movie from Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions is on tap. Earlier this week, the streaming giant released a psychedelic documentary, Have A Good Trip, along with Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s interactive special. In other words, there’s plenty of TV to keep us all busy. Here’s everything coming to (and leaving) Netflix this week of May 15.

White Lines: Season 1 This Spanish-British mystery thriller series revolves around the murder of a legendary Manchester DJ who disappears from Ibiza. His body surfaces decades later in Ibiza, which sends his sister deep into the heart of the Spanish island’s club scene. There, she unearths dark truths about the community that lives life on the edge, along with lies and cover-ups involving the fate of her brother. There’s some self-examination going on there as well in this story from the creators of The Crown and Money Heist. Add To Netflix Queue The Wrong Missy Well, no one ever accused Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions of making high art, but this movie is sure to be at least a little bit funny. This installment stars David Spade as an average white-collar dude who decides to woo his dream girl over text, only he’s texting the wrong lady (portrayed by Lauren Lapkus), who shows up to his island retreat invitation unaware that, well, she’s “The Wrong Missy.” In other words, it’s a blind date from hell, so expect plenty of farty shenanigans and a Rob Schneider appearance. Add To Netflix Queue