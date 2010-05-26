New Reality Show: Teens at Fat Camp

The Style Network has greenlit a show called “Too Fat for 15: Fighting Back” that will chronicle the lives of teenagers at fat camp. Now, I know what you’re thinking: “What’s the Style Network?” and the answer is I don’t know. But apparently it’s real. Now let’s get to the block quote:
The series revolves around four extremely overweight teens and one preteen whose parents bring them to Wellspring Academy, a weight-loss boarding school in North Carolina.
“‘Too Fat for 15: Fighting Back’ captures the epic struggle of a courageous group of obese teens trying to lose weight,” Style Network president Salaam Coleman Smith said. “Their life-changing mental and physical transformation is must-see television that puts a real face on the obesity epidemic threatening our young people.” [THR]
Hey, I appreciate any fattie who takes the time and effort to reverse the years of sloth it took to make him or her a food blister in the first place, but I’ve got a problem with calling fat kids trying to lose weight “courageous.” Firefighters are courageous. Soldiers and Marines in combat zones are often courageous. These teens have spent almost all their sedentary lives eating McDonald’s and watching TV. Oh, so now they’re eating right and hitting the treadmill? Oooohhh, how courageous! Wanna do something brave? Take your shirt off at the pool this summer. Wait, on second thought, don’t.
(Note: original banner image taken from a New Zealand show called “Can Fat Teens Hunt?”)
“a weight-loss boarding school”
Got to love that politically correct name for fat camp.
Damn straight I take my shirt off at the pool, it’s my own personal microcosmic schadenfreude…like raising armrests on planes to blubber out my unlucky neighbor on a 4 hour flight to Texas.
this show is separated by 0 degrees from any bacon
New Zealand has the right idea. Sent the porkers out in the woods for a month and see how they come back. They’ll look like the new Drew!
Looks like a photo for “Child Stars: Where are they now?”
I will wait to watch the BET version, “Too Phat for 15: Fighting Black”.
“Too Fat for 15” is my nickname for my penis.
If the network president wanted results she’d have used shame instead of praise in her comments. I hope she has the foresight to use “Yakkity Sax” when editing the morning runs.
Lost: The Teen Years
Why are they smiling?
the photog musta said “WITH CHEESE!”
Please please please bring in special consultant Tony Perkis.
“Get on the scale. Get off the scale.”
so it’s called “Too Fat for 15″… but the kids are all different ages? Makes sense.
I haven’t seen this much titty in a banner image at Warming Glow since the last time a picture of Christina Hendricks was posted.
What if they worked off the fat by beating the shit out of the teenage werewolves?
Ben Stiller makes a double cameo as Tony Perkis and White Goodman or GTFO
you guys are jerks they myay not be “courageous” but they are brave and at least they are changing now. just because they are not a size 2 or have the smallest waist doen’t not make them any less human. but, you people are too judgemental. let them be fat if they want to, they did not do anything to you….