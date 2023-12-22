After reaching that point in the show, viewers must hop over to Peacock or Amazon Prime to watch the show’s final season, which did end in a seemingly sudden way. The good news, however, is that there will be more Suits. Sort of!

No one expected Suits (which aired its final USA Network episode in September 2019) to be the most runaway streaming show of Summer 2023. Even Meghan Markle, who might have been the initial reason for resurrected interest on Netflix, expressed surprise . The rest of the cast felt similarly, even “gobsmacked,” to see the first eight seasons of the legal drama trend week after week until people ran out of episodes on Netflix.

Plot

If you’ll recall, Suits attempted spinoff-land once before in the form of 2019’s Pearson, which lasted one season and probably far fewer seasons than initially planned. That show also followed Jessica Pearson’s non-New York legal travels and took an inward glimpse of why she decided to pursue the practice of law. This new Suits series will be nothing like Pearson.

Instead, Suits creator Aaron Korsh is now developing a show that is not a spinoff, a reboot, or a revival. Clear as mud? Yet this new show has been fast-tracked, according to Deadline, and could take place in Los Angeles rather than New York. This would add up to a “Suits universe” much like NCIS has LL Cool J solving Navy-related crimes in LA and Vanessa Ferlito doing the same in New Orleans. Here’s that lowdown:

This is not a revival or reboot and, unlike the 2019 Pearson, the new legal procedural is not a spinoff either — it would be a Suits universe series in the vein of the CSI and NCIS franchises featuring new characters in a new location, sources said. I hear Los Angeles is a backdrop considered for the workplace drama.

At the moment, NBCUniversal has not clarified whether the new series will also be a USA Network mainstay or head to Peacock and/or NBC proper. The door is also not closed to additional series from the Suits well.

Cast

Since Korsh has indicated that this will be all-new cast material, we definitely cannot expect the old characters to be present, although it seems unlikely that the show could resist dropping in the occasional original-cast cameo. And you know, Meghan Markle lives in the LA area, so why not allow her to get a little more paralegal action?

At the same time, Sarah Rafferty (who portrayed Donna and now stars in Netflix’s My Life with the Walter Boys) is enjoying the Suits resurrection and doesn’t sound like she’d be opposed to a pop-in, either. From People: