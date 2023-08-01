Suits is, somewhat inexplicably, the biggest show of the summer. The USA Network series, which aired from 2011 to 2019, set a streaming record for the “most viewed acquired title for a single week ever.” Naturally, there’s already talk of a reboot, although nothing is official yet. Or possibly ever.

“In this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I’m expecting a call at some point,” executive producer Gene Klein told TVLine. “But I’m not aware of any serious conversations. It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday.”

He continued:

As you might remember, it was a complicated dance keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors deals done and keeping them involved through the end of the show. I’d be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I’d also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such a good friend.

One cast member, in particular, is a little busy these days. When asked about getting Meghan Markle back for a potential reunion or reboot or whatever, Klein said, “I would assume that’s just not possible.”

It’s about as likely as Markle and husband Prince Harry recording a podcast.

(Via TVLine)