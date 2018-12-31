IVA

2018 has been a year for a lot of really great television, but one thing it’s failed to provide — like every year since 2003, really — was a new classic when it comes to the New Year’s Eve episode. It’s not necessarily the year’s fault, because there’s so very rarely a worthwhile New Year’s Eve episode of television in the first place.

Think about it. A truly classic, definitive New Year’s Eve episode of television is sweet while also acknowledging just how lame of a “holiday” the end of the year is. (There’s a reason the movie about this day — called New Year’s Eve — is bad. Clearly, all the blame about its quality lands on the shoulders of the day itself.) It’s also about the particular night before the new year, not New Year’s Day. And it’s definitely not about New Year’s resolutions, because that’s looking ahead to the future, and New Year’s Eve is a singular moment. A proper New Year’s Eve episode captures a moment in time so perfectly that you’ll be telling your children and grandchildren about it for years to come, even long after Peak TV has completely ruined television as we all know it.

Based on this carefully-researched criteria, I can tell you that plenty of the episodes you’d argue are actually the definitive New Year’s Eve episode of television are instantly disqualified: