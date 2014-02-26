Nic Pizzolatto Hints In Deleted Tweet That Next Year’s ‘True Detective’ Might Feature Female Leads

One of the more fun things the Internet has been doing in between episodes of True Detective is dreamcasting the next season of True Detective. Josh ran down a fun list of Twitter suggestions last week, Cinemablend has some fun suggestions, the New Republic weighed in with some stranger suggestions (ScarJo?), and a colleague at Pajiba had a list of all-female suggestions last week (Sackhoff & Helfer!). A second season seems inevitable with ratings continuing to climb on the show week after week, but HBO hasn’t officially announced a season two yet, which is strange only in that HBO tends to announce renewals quickly.
Once that announcement is made, and it eventually will be made, there’s some suggestion from Nic Pizzolatto that the series will, indeed, cast two females as the lead detectives. In response to this tweet:
Pizzolatto responded with this statement in a now deleted tweet:
@friggenawesome One of the detriments of only having two POV characters, both men (a structural necessity). Next season…
Interesting? Why delete it? My guess is that HBO is waiting to make an announcement on a renewal until the series has lined up the two lead detectives, and it’s possible that Pizzolatto let a little too much out of the bag by subtly hinting that next season will feature women.
The statement comes in a week, of course, when the Internet trollery — tired of singing nothing but True Detective’s praises for the last six weeks — decided to start some kind of backlash, throwing aspersions at the series for its poor depiction women. Ugh. The Internet is the worst.
Anyway, it is an anthology series, and the show may take a page out of American Horror Story’s playbook and reuse cast members, which suggests that Michelle Monaghan could potentially return as a female detective next season (and Alexandra Daddario? Probably not in a lead role.)
So, is the original tweeter going to get bent when females are depicted as being as flawed as Marty and Rust?
Female anti-heroes are few and far between. It would be a breath of fresh air.
@TedStevens he was pressured by this tweet? I think he was indicating what he already has planned for next season. And why do you think men are essential to the formula?
POSSIBLE SPOILER ALERT – from someone on the set’s instragram
[i.imgur.com]
fuck yes
!!!! that looks insane!
[television.mxdwn.com]
@amg610 You son of of a bitch, I was coming here to make a joke about Rizzoli & Isles moving to HBO
Tyne Daly and Sharon Gless for season two!
I’m officially on the Walton Goggins bandwagon for True Detective season 2.
I’m a huge fan of Ed Brubaker’s Fatale and I would love to see something akin to that.
That said, I do wonder about how the Slates and ThoughtCatalogues of the world will handle the idea of a female anti-hero. If he goes through with this, Pizzolatto might be one of the bravest dudes in TV.
How about two African American females. Jada Pinkett Smith/Regina King!!!!…..
You can do better than Jada.
@BennyBlancofromtheRock Okay Felicia ‘Snoop’ Pearson or Zoe Saldana though I think Zoe’s Dominican American.
She’s not a big name like the others, but I’d probably replace Jada Pinkett Smith with Sonja Sohn from The Wire.
I wouldn’t mind seeing CCH Pounder with a role in this, too. She was great on The Shield.
@the Deposed Knave of Bel-Air oooooh Sonja Sohn. That would be Goooood. I had a crush on her from the movie Slam.
How about Sohn and King as the partners, CCH Pounder as their superior officer? Absolutely perfect.
Well it suggests that that there will be a female perspective… I don’t see what leads people to believe that means two female detectives. If anything his tweet suggest a mixed gender partnership.
Maria Bello
She would be fantastic. Nice call.
It sounds a lot more likely that you’ll get a male and female pair of leads.
Agree.
Why does it have to be 2 leads? I wouldn’t mind Nic doing something similar to “The Fall”
Hey lady we already have to strong independent female detectives on a little show called Rizzoli & Isles!
My vote for True Detective: Lady Cops. Bear with me:
I feel kind of like whoever they choose for the leads next season, more consideration I think will/should be placed on the level of acting capability, NOT just who would be cool to see partnering together. The best part about the structure of the show, and the way it occurs in short bursts, is that we will have access to a much higher level of talent.
I have a feeling that they will be looking at individuals that are instantly recognizable, and that carry a certain level of experience and gravitas. That being said, I would die happy to see Katee Sackoff and Gillian Anderson take the leads, but we’ll probably end up with Sandra Bullock and Amy Adams or something.
Charlize Theron would be great for it, if they go with big names again.
Agree 100%. I haven’t seen the females in this iteration as being underdeveloped or stereotyped, it’s just the story isn’t about them. I think Monaghan has had some of the best lines of the series. If female leads, we need Actresses, with a capital A. People who can deliver the goods the way MM and Woody have done this year, and not just a big name “slumming” in television to ride on the coattails of these two. And, even if MM wins the Academy Award this weekend, his word in True Detective has been the best work of his career.
Oh man @beatrixkiddo Charlize Theron would be a fucking AMAZING choice! Good call.
In an interview with Pizzolatto, The Daily Beast asked if it was “challenging to create a new character [for Season 2] who can stand toe to toe with Cohle?” Pizzolatto said “I got him.”
Maybe it’s a M-F teamup next time, but make no mistake – he deleted that tweet just so it wouldn’t appear that he’s feeling compelled to respond to his critics.
I don’t care who “he” or “she” is, the next actor who has to step in to Cohle’s place is going to have a hard time measuring up. Shit, they’ll have a hard time measuring up to Harrelson’s work; he’s been great too, just happens to be doing it next to a guy submitting an all-time performance.
I wouldn’t want to take her away from Sleepy Hollow but Nicole Beharie might be a good choice. I wouldn’t want to have a M-F team up, because there’s always the sexual component to those. Although I will say that Sleepy Hollow and Elementary are doing an outstanding job at a male female relationship that is no where near sexual.
that new yorker piece had to be the most prolific troll op-ed ive read in my entire life.
I can only dream to troll as hard as Emily Nussbaum one day.
Someone below suggested Maria Bello, who I think would be great. If they’re ever going to do two female leads, (which fine, OK, I guess I sound sexist, but I’m not sure would work that well) and they could borrow Sarah Paulson from American Horror Story that would make a damn good pairing.
“Below”=”Above”
