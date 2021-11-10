If much like the rest of the world you simply can’t get enough Succession, you’ll be delighted to know good ol’ Cousin Greg is headed to another HBO Max show to help make the holidays even merrier. According to a Variety report, HBO has officially announced the rest of the cast for their upcoming adult stop-motion animated holiday series Santa Inc. In addition to Succession’s Nicholas Braun, Leslie Grossman, Gabourey Sidibe, Craig Robinson, Nicholas Braun, Maria Bamford, and Joel Kim Booster have all been added to the project led by comedy stars Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen.

Consisting of eight episodes and one hell of a cast, Santa Inc. is a mature holiday series modeled after the wholesome specials you grew up watching with a feminist twist. In it, Seth Rogen stars as the big man himself, Santa Claus, while Sarah Silverman takes on the role of a meek elf named Candy Smalls who wants nothing more than to become Santa’s first female successor. Grossman will be playing Cookie, a “‘frazzled and loudmouthed gingerbread woman,’ who also happens to be a mother and Candy’s friend,” while Sidibe will portray a “fervently single” bisexual reindeer named Goldie who is, somewhat resentfully, a part of Santa’s “B-team” of reindeer.

Robinson, on the other hand, will be voicing Junior, the leader of the Alpha reindeer pack that pulls Santa’s sled. However, HBO warns fans to not expect Robinson to be a fuzzy, feel-good leader, telling Variety Junior often “belittles the Reindeer, yells at anyone in his way, uses his fame for no good, gets into fights, humiliates the weak and really has it in for Candy.”

Booster will be playing Jingle Jim, Santa’s chief of staff, right-hand man, and “the manipulation machine” of Santa Inc., while Bamford voices two major characters: Mrs. Claus and Big Candy. While Mrs. Claus is pretty self-explanatory, Big Candy is Candy’s mother who is described by Variety as “doting but overbearing” and wants nothing more than for her daughter to simply settle down with a nice man. Last but certainly not least, Braun voices frat boy Devin, a North Pole University student who takes an internship at Santa Inc. in hopes to work alongside Candy and one day get a job at the company.

First announced in 2020, Santa Inc. is a passion project for HBO Max executive vice president original comedy and animation Suzanna Makkos, who said she has “long dreamed of a taking a beloved holiday tradition and adding a feminist agenda and some R rated comedy.” The series is slated to hit the streaming service on December 2.