Nicholas Braun, arguably everyone’s favorite unfathomably tall TV star, is about to get even bigger. The Succession stand-out will go from playing lovably awkward Cousin Greg to playing the less lovably awkward — and fairly creepy — villain-of-sorts in the film version of Cat Person, the New Yorker short story that became the publication’s most downloaded piece of fiction back in 2017.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Braun will act opposite Emilia Jones, recently seen in Locke & Key and the Sundance smash Coda. In the take on Kristen Roupenian’s story, Jones will play a 20-year-old college sophomore who gets involved with an older regular at the movie theater at which she works. After developing a text message rapport, attempts to take things next level go awry.

Hailed as a perceptive take on modern dating, Cat Person will get the adaptation treatment courtesy of filmmaker Susanna Fogel, who won a DGA Award for directing the pilot of HBO’s The Flight Attendant, and who directed the Mila Kunis-Kate McKinnon comedy-thriller The Spy Who Dumped Me. She also co-wrote Booksmart.

It will be another chance to see Braun — all 6’7” of him — on the big screen. Later this month he’ll appear in Zola, the much-hyped stripper saga. And you’ll eventually get to see him in Season 3 of Succession as well as the still untitled WeWork show, in which he’ll play an even more unlikeable character than the Cat Person dude: Adam Neumann.

