Will There Be A ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 3?

(Spoilers for Big Little Lies will be found below.)

Big Little Lies was meant to be a limited series, but like with The White Lotus, the audience response was such that HBO pounced upon a second season. That led to even bigger lies as the story moved past Liane Moriarty’s book of the same name. The end of the second season then seemed to put an end to the whole story, however vague it seemed when the Monterey Five apparently decided to confess to their (and mainly Bonnie’s) involvement in the death of Celeste’s husband, Perry.

As viewers will recall, Perry was the least doofus-y of the husband bunch, but he was damn well abusive. Would law enforcement really hold this group responsible for covering up Bonnie’s triggered reaction to Perry, even with a shouty MIL (Meryl Streep) looking for vengeance? Perhaps we will find out after all.

Over the years, both Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon have both hinted that they were open to a third season, although enough time had passed that people probably imagined it would never happen. This week, however, HBO/Max head honcho Casey Bloys confirmed that a third season is in the works, and he knows “a little bit about the idea. I think it could be great.” He also weighed in on logistics, via Variety:

“Where you have all these stars, you’ve got to get their schedules in line, we have to get it written,” Bloys said. “So, there’s a lot that needs to be done. It’s very early stages right now. The entire cast is doing shows and movies, and everybody’s very busy. But it’s a very special group. They love working together. And when they land on an idea, I believe they will make it happen. We’re excited when they’re ready, and we will take those steps when they’re ready.”

If this happens, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley will be back in action in Monterey, too. Also, we had better get to see Laura Dern dancing and melting down (while being fabulous at both moods) again. Or the audience will riot.

(Via Variety)