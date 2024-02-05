Nikki Haley made a random appearance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend where the Republican presidential candidate was bizarrely given a chance to paper over her problematic comments about the civil war while appearing in the opening sketch with host Ayo Edebiri. Haley’s cameo sparked strong reactions on social media, and now, at least one SNL cast member is making it known that the former South Carolina governor wasn’t entirely welcomed even if she is trying to take down Trump.

In a new Instagram post shared on Monday morning, SNL cast member Bowen Yang shared a photo of the flowers and note that was left for Haley in the SNL green room. The note read, “Amb. Haley, Welcome to Studio 8H! From, Lorne + Everyone at SNL.” In the caption of the photo, Yang wrote “everyone! :)” which seemingly implied that the sentiment wasn’t entirely true.

While the Instagram post is still up, Yang has disabled comments and the embed feature. The pushback marks a seemingly rough patch for the SNL star. Last week, Yang visibly stood far away from Dave Chappelle after the comedian randomly crashed the closing of Dakota Johnson’s episode. This week, the Haley incident not only happened, but SNL made an even more controversial move by announcing Shane Gillis as the next host.

Gillis was hired in the same incoming group as Yang, but never made it to his first episode. The comedian was fired after a series of homophobic and anti-Asian remarks were brought to light ending his SNL career before it even began. Inexplicably, Gillis is now returning as host, and no one seems to know why it’s happening.

As Twitter user LoLo Vanz noted, it almost seems like SNL is trying to force Yang out.

Dave Chappelle one week, Shane Gillis the next, it’s like they want Bowen Yang to quit https://t.co/HRA3vk7LvD — LoLo Vonz (@LoLoVonz) February 4, 2024

(Via The Daily Beast)