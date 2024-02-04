In the modern day of technology, many of us have learned the hard lesson that past posts and comments can come back to haunt us. Such was the case for Ayo Edebiri on tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

During a sketch, Edebiri, along with SNL cast members Andrew Dismuskes and Chloe Fineman, play contestants competing on a game show called Why Did I Say That?, hosted by Kenan Thompson. During the game show, Thompson retrieved past comments left on people’s posts by the contestants. The comments range from sexually objectifying to threatening death. The rules of the game entailed each contestant explaining why they left such comments on the posts.

After being forced to revisit those comments, Edebiri’s character decided she had enough.

“We get it,” Edebiri said. “It’s wrong to leave mean comments, or post comments just for clout, or run your mouth on a podcast, and you don’t consider the impact because you’re 24 and stupid. But I think I speak for everyone when I say from now on, we’re gonna be a lot more thoughtful about what we post online.”

Perhaps Edebiri’s character is referring to a guest appearance she made on Laci Mosley’s Scam Goddess podcast back in 2020, during which, Edebiri alluded to rumors that Jennifer Lopez — who was tonight’s musical guest — uses ghost singers on her track.

“She thinks she’s on multiple tracks, but it’s not her,” Edebiri said at the time. “I think she thinks that she’s still good even though she’s not singing for most of these songs.”

Though tonight, it seemed that Lopez and Edebiri were both in good spirits. Perhaps they’ve put their differences aside?

You can watch the sketch above.