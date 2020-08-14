The final season of Game of Thrones, particularly the last episode, was, to put it mildly, divisive for audiences. After eight seasons of the hit HBO series, fans were disappointed, if not downright angry with the conclusion to the epic tale of dragons, deceit, and frozen zombie invasions. While most people were content with voicing their displeasure on social media and moving on with their lives, a gathering of hardcore fans decided to lay siege to HBO by launching a petition that demands the eighth season be entirely remade with new writers.

While the overzealous fan petition faded into the background after being ruthlessly mocked on Twitter, it’s making headlines again after Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau recently revealed that he almost donated to the fan campaign. Although, Coster-Waldau’s interest in the petition mostly comes from a place of amusement and not from wanting a different ending to the series. Specifically, he’d love to see the look on HBO’s face if they actually had to remake the final season. Via Variety:

“I was aware of the petition for a new ending, which I thought was hilarious. I almost wanted to donate to that petition. HBO saying, ‘You’re right, so many people want it, we’re going to do it.’ I think everyone had their own opinion. I find the world of fandom really interesting. Everyone wanted something specific and different from what they got. It’s a combination of — you imagine an ending; but also, I think if you’re a hardcore fan, it was really upsetting that it ended. You lived with this for eight seasons.”

However, when asked how’d he end the series, Coster-Waldau started to indicate that he has ideas of his own, but then quickly went the more diplomatic route. “How do you end that story?” he ultimately responded. “Let’s talk about this in 10 years, then you can talk about it. But now, I think it’s a little too recent.”

