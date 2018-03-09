Norm Macdonald Confirms His New Netflix Talk Show With David Letterman Serving As Its ‘Location Scout’

#Comedy #Late Night #David Letterman #Norm Macdonald #Netflix
News & Culture Writer
03.09.18
norm macdonald netflix talk show

Netflix

Norm Macdonald Live has been going strong on YouTube for several years, but the comedian turned hopeful talk show host evidently won’t stop there. He’s teased fans that he might have something more official on the way at Netflix in late January, and moments ago the comic made it official on Twitter. Macdonald’s new talk show, Norm Macdonald Has a Show, received a 10-episode series order from Netflix with the funnyman serving as host, executive producer, and co-showrunner alongside longtime collaborator Lori Jo Hoekstra. Also, David Letterman is the show’s “location scout.”

In actuality, Letterman’s location scout gig amounts to his serving as Norm Macdonald Has a Show‘s creative partner. It’s a catch-all term that could mean anything from suggesting bits to Macdonald, his devoted sidekick Adam Eget, and Hoekstra, or offering the nervous new talk show host a sounding board for his own ideas. As for the show itself, each of the 10 episodes will feature a celebrity guest and their respective conversations with Macdonald, and an in-depth look into the everyday world of Norm’s life.

Which, hopefully, will include at least a brief foray into the comedian’s adept use of Twitter. Seeing as how he was willing to announce the new show with a faux text message exchange with Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, it’s a sure bet that just might happen.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comedy#Late Night#David Letterman#Norm Macdonald#Netflix
TAGScomedydavid lettermanlate nightNETFLIXNORM MACDONALDNorm Macdonald Has A Show

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP