Norm Macdonald Would Like You To Know Joel McHale Is Your New ‘Late Late Show’ Host

We’ve of course speculated on who will replace Craig Ferguson on The Late Late Show for CBS, and with images of Joel McHale hanging out with Les Moonves floating around Twitter it’s not too much of a stretch to conjecture that real-life Jeff Winger is the frontrunner (although some are willing to stretch further than others).
The man campaigning the hardest publicly for the gig — the incomparable Norm MacDonald — seems to see the writing on the wall, or maybe has some inside info, or maybe (probably) is just trolling the public based on the McHale rumor. Either way, he’s retiring his #latelatenormnorm hashtag and conceding defeat to the handsome devil with a Rose Ball ring.
Thanks, tho for the effort, Norm. I’m almost 100% sure these rumblings mean Gilbert Gottfried gets the job.
Who’s Gilbert Godfrey?
He was the voice of the Aflac Duck before he was fired (he was caught masterbating in an adult movie theater).
He’s that black comedian – the one who played the undercover Zoolander-as-janitor.
It’s the name Gilbert Gottfried checks into hotels under.
Gilbert Godfrey is the guy that wishes he was Gilbert Gottfried.
I’m almost 100% sure that the author’s misidentifying his own punch line makes this story seem 75% less reliable. (The name is Gilbert Gottfried. You have an internet at your fingertips; use it.)
Unfortunately, Norm is completely outclassed in the ballroom dancing portion. You have to be a hell of a dancer to win a Rose Ball ring.
Oh boy.
Norm MacDonald is the ultimate best.
I’m glad Norm didn’t get the job. He wouldn’t have enough time to live-tweet important golf events.
Rose Ball?
#thesoupnorm
I’m totally in support of this if joel leaves the soup for the late late show
The job is going to Frank Stallone.
Well he said he wouldn’t do it if community was renewed. Community wasn’t renewed. And he would be perfect as a talk show host. But would he rather do that than act? Late late show would probably require double or triple the work involved with the soup
I’d say at least 20x the work. I get the sense that he probably spends a couple of hours max working on The Soup each week. They’ve got great writers/content finders, and he shows up to record it. They’re also flexible with his filming locations & schedule, which is why the show randomly does things like go to D.C. when he was hosting the Correspondents Dinner.
Hosting a late night talk show would require a bit more than just showing up, even with a team of writers. Plus there’s research for interviews, promos, etc. Jon Stewart is a great example of how much research goes into a show, as he always is referring to how he has seen an interviewee’s movie or read their book. Even if he skims, I’m sure that’s more effort than most hosts put in.
To me, this is like Sophie’s Choice. I don’t want to pick between Joel and Norm!
(Considering this is CBS, I assume we’ll end up with someone shitty)
Watch it be Jason Gann and no one recognizes him without the dog suit.