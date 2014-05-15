Norm Macdonald Would Like You To Know Joel McHale Is Your New ‘Late Late Show’ Host

We’ve of course speculated on who will replace Craig Ferguson on The Late Late Show for CBS, and with images of Joel McHale hanging out with Les Moonves floating around Twitter it’s not too much of a stretch to conjecture that real-life Jeff Winger is the frontrunner (although some are willing to stretch further than others).

The man campaigning the hardest publicly for the gigthe incomparable Norm MacDonald — seems to see the writing on the wall, or maybe has some inside info, or maybe (probably) is just trolling the public based on the McHale rumor. Either way, he’s retiring his #latelatenormnorm hashtag and conceding defeat to the handsome devil with a Rose Ball ring.

Thanks, tho for the effort, Norm. I’m almost 100% sure these rumblings mean Gilbert Gottfried gets the job.

