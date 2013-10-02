Norm MacDonald Thinks The ‘Breaking Bad’ Finale Was A Fantasy That Played Out In Walter White’s Sick Mind

Norm MacDonald has been tweeting up a storm about the Breaking Bad finale this morning, specifically how he feels that the whole thing — what we all saw play out on our televisions — was a Walter White fantasy, a fantasy that starts in the snow-covered Volvo.
That said, while I still feel that the finale that aired on Sunday night was perfect, Norm’s tweeting got me to thinking about it, so much so that I decided to go back and watch the opening scene from that episode again, and now I can’t seem to stop thinking about it. (The episode is available for download on Amazon for $2.99 if any of you feel similarly inspired after reading this post.)
First, the tweets: Norm’s thoughts on the finale are scattered (imagine that) and interrupted by retweets and replies, but I’ve taken screengrabs of what I feel are the ones essential to making his point about this fantasy theory and embedded them below.
So here’s what I noticed when I, curiosity stoked by Norm’s tweeting, re-watched the opening scene earlier: at about a minute and a half in, there’s a shot where we see Walter in the process of trying to hotwire the car with a screwdriver he found in the glove compartment. In his somewhat frantic attempt to do this, he hurts his hand, and bellows “Ahhhhh!” in pain. Now, for this shot the camera is positioned down where the floorboard of the car would be, and after Walt hurts his hand he falls back into the seat and is briefly out of view of the camera. A couple of seconds later we see him again, with a camera shot focused on his face, and from that moment forward everything seems to go exactly as Walter White would want things to go, which, of course, makes me think there may be something to this theory. His “just get me home” prayer is immediately on its way to being answered as the cops leave without checking to see if one of the most wanted men in America is hiding in that car, a set of keys falls magically from the overhead visor, and the car starts without a hitch despite the fact that it’s apparently been sitting for a while in a freezing environment — and things continue to go swimmingly from there. In reality, this theory holds that Walt either died in that car or the cops found him there and arrested him (or killed him). What we see is how Walt’s sick mind hoped things would go if everything went according to plan.
In her review of the finale for the New Yorker, Emily Nussbaum posited a similar theory.
From my perspective, at least as I write, shortly after the finale aired, if this episode in fact took place in reality, it was troubling, and yes, disappointing, if only because the story ended by confirming Walt’s most grandiose notions: that he is, in fact, all-powerful, the smartest guy in the room, the one who knocks. Anyone other than Walt becomes a mere reflection of this journey to redemption. (With the exception of Jesse, who had the most mysterious scene: a poetic fugue of his own, in which he created what felt like a small coffin.*) It’s not that Walt needed to suffer, necessarily, for the show’s finale to be challenging, or original, or meaningful: but Walt succeeded with so little true friction—maintaining his legend, reconciling with family, avenging Hank, freeing Jesse, all genuine evil off-loaded onto other, badder bad guys—that it felt quite unlike the destabilizing series that I’d been watching for years. If, instead, we were watching Walt’s compensatory fantasy, it was a fascinating glimpse into the man’s mind—akin to the one in the movie “Mulholland Drive,” a poignant, tragic attempt to fix a life that is unfixable.
Something to think about, I guess. I dare you to watch the opening scene again and not be at least somewhat taken by the possibilities here.
Have we really gotten to this point already? First we complain about endings being to ambiguous (Sopranos, Lost, etc) and now we’re bitching about endings being to straightforward…I mean what the fuck do people want exactly?
The lack of an edit button strikes again….thanks for the insight though
I, for one, just want tight pussy, loose shoes, and a warm place to shit…
My grandpa always said that, haha.
I wouldn’t call this complaining so much as overanalysis. But that’s what’s great about any great art form, TV included – it lends itself to a myriad of opinions on “what it means.”
@SuchCreativity: I’ll admit, the last thing I expected here was an Earl Butz shoutout.
Left out was Norm’s tweet that essentially said despite questioning the reality of the ending, he still thought it was perfect. So, it’s not necessarily that we want something more, but what show is more fun and unsatisfying to pick apart than Breaking Bad?
Thanks a lot LOST. You see what you’ve done?!?
Ferris Bueller predated Lost.
If ANY of that was true, wouldn’t Vince Gilligan have said something about this theory in the dozen plus interviews he’s done since the finale?
Yes, of course. VG has been quite clear and unequivocal about what the ending was, and what it wasn’t. But as some critics have posited, the author is entitled to say what he intended the work to mean, but viewers are entitled to say what meaning they took from it. Or some BS like that. Sometimes, a cigar is just a cigar, no matter how many people want it to be a penis.
Overanalyzers gonna overanalyze.
Some people think cucumbers taste better pickled…
that is because they are Mr. Fingers.
VG could be swerving us. It wouldn’t be the first time.
Took Christopher Nolan a long time before he even vague confirmed the theory about the end of Inception.
Interesting. I think that would make this finale a bit more exciting.
My one qualm is that the flash-forward had the Denny’s scene. I don’t know how that would fit into this theory
Exactly. If the whole thing was a fantasy/death sequence, why would they have included it as a flash forward? As far as I’m concerned, this theory holds no water.
Because maybe HE WAS DEAD ALL ALONG, right from the moment he found out he had cancer.
No, I think things just happened like they happened, The End.
The Denny’s scene happened – story timeline-wise – after he left New Hampshire. The timeline works fine.
Vince admits to so many things being a coincidence, a la the microwave reflection. He’s a great writer. He’s not the lab-experiment-gone-wrong-super-genius most make him out to be.
I’d buy the fantasy theory if there was no Jesse in the episode. In Walt’s mind, isn’t Jesse presumed to be dead, killed by Jack when he handed him over?
This is exactly what I was going to point out. Walt might have an idea Jesse is cooking from Charlie Rose interview but he has no idea he is being held captive,
Also, doesn’t Jesse mention the wooden box thing to his support group only? How would Walt’s subconscious know to use that?
You must be unfamiliar with what fantasy is.
Just like Walt didn’t know how Gus vomited. Many scenes where Walt is collapsed on the bowl. Suddenly, after he kills Gus, Walt vomits neatly.
Todd specifically stated they would keep him alive for information, though. It’s not a huge assumption that he is still being held captive.
This is also the piece that makes me discount this theory. Also, if it is Walt’s fantasy, wouldn’t he be able to speak to Junior one last time?
When Walt was alive, inside the bar, Flynn/Jr. made it quite clear their relationship was over. Further, there was no way to get money to them, even sending it to his friend’s house. The family didn’t want the money, reaffirmed by Skylar in the kitchen scene.
When Walt died in the car, he saw Flynn/Jr. but he couldn’t write the fantasy to be able to say the magic words to repair the shattered bonds. Rather, he fantasized about another third-party method of getting the money to them. Ultimately, Walt laundered all the drug money – the last great riddle of his life even.
The fact that blue meth is still being sold – which he learned just before getting into the car – leaves open the possibility that Jesse is alive and cooking; then later, Skinny Pete’s comment on the high quality of the meth confirms it for Walt.
ALSO Skyler talked about the men in black masks threatening her. Walt wouldn’t know that either
I’m not really buying it.. but how cool would it have been if in the last scene as the camera pans up from Walt’s body on the floor, you’d could see his last breath, like he was breathing cold air.
OK, that would have been cool.
No pun intended.
If they were going to go this route, that would’ve been the perfect way to do it.
And it starts snowing… in NM!
Stop it, this is silly.
Listen, interpret the ending any way you want. I find this one a pretty big stretch, (although it’s a nice connection to an earlier reference to “Incident at Owl Creek Bridge”), but hey, if you enjoy it more that way go for it.
I liked the ending just fine without the dream interpretation.
/tries to stop himself
Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge
English majors gonna English.
“Incident” was the sequel. It had more explosions and stuff.
Holy shit, I never thought I’d hear about the Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge ever again.
I told myself to double-check that and then I was all “eh, fuck it, who’s gonna know?” Guess I got what I deserved.
Biggest crack in this theory: Jesse’s reality was unknown to Walt, there’s no way it could have found its way into his fantasy.
Yeah, but maybe Walt’s fantasy just happened to coincide with reality w/r/t Jesse. So in Walt’s fantasy, he frees Jesse from the Nazis. But in reality, Jesse’s still cooking, carving wooden boxes in his mind — which daydreams Walt ALSO just coincidentally fantasized Jesse would have.
But otherwise, “Felina” as fantasy is spot-on…. (sarcasm directed at Norm & Emily, not you, RP)
No, RP is right, that pretty much shuts the case.
Write it up on the board RP. Case closed.
Maybe Jesse is already dead too, and he and Walt were sharing a Jungian vision in the collective unconscious.
Great call RP.
That’s not to say it isn’t a fun theory, but the Jesse factor is definitely is a big irreconcilable hole in it.
Exactly, I kind of wanted to believe it but thought of this same thing.
Yup. That’s been one of my points as well. Walt didn’t even know Jesse was alive and cooking until the conversation with Badger and Skinny Pete. He was aware that the “blue” was out there but didn’t know for sure if it was Jesse cooking until he found out. At that point he’s completely unaware that Jesse is a slave to the nazis. All he knows is he’s cooking for/with them.
Wait…
Maybe Jesse is dead irl. Walt has a need to save him. So, in Walt’s mind, he’s able to give Jesse relief by 1] killing Todd and 2] having enough of his soul to not kill Walt.
It’s a dream. That’s the whole point. If Walt wants to save Jesse, who gives a crap what the real Jesse is doing, alive or dead.
What? The last time Walt saw Jesse was when he was being hauled off by the Nazis in the desert. Todd specifically stated they would keep him alive for information. It’s not a stretch for Walt to think he is still being held captive.
Jack was supposed to kill Jesse once they extracted the information, and Walt had been in New Hampshire for months before making his way back to NM. The Nazis had eight figures in cash and had just blown Hank and Gomez away, there was no reason to think they would be merciful to a rat like Jesse.
So he assumed Jesse was dead until he talked to Badger and Skinny Pete. He then went into the Nazi lair thinking Jack had partnered with Jesse, and was going to kill them both. It wasn’t until Jack had to brag about Jesse’s condition that Walt felt sorry for him and had a change of heart. This is all stuff that never would have played out in Walt’s fantasy — it aligned too much with a reality he was ignorant to way back in the New Hampshire snow.
Walt knew the blue meth was being cooked from the Charlie Rose interview [still alive]. Only Todd and Jesse could be cooking.
Todd had failed to meet expectations after all those months cooking with Walt. And, if Walt couldn’t teach Todd, Jesse couldn’t [ego]. Therefore, Jesse is still alive with the Nazis.
Two options: Jesse is partnered or captive. It’s not a leap in logic for the smartest man Hank ever met to make. In the waning moments of Walt’s life, this is his reasoning.
Now dead, Walt made up the reasons Badger and Skinny Pete thought Jesse was gone. He made up the location of the Nazi compound, a place he’d never visited [I think the prison planning was elsewhere]. And fantasizing, Jesse needed his help one last time to be free.
—
I’m not saying the dream theory is real, at least to Vince Gilligan. I’m saying it works far better than most allow. And this is from a group of fans that insisted on plot twists and theories until episode 62,
R Reg – they said they’d get information out of him and then kill him. They specifically say that they’ll kill him once they’re done with him and Jack checks with Walt to make sure that’s alright.
@RP Ding Ding Ding. We have a winner. How in the hell does Walter White fantasize a dream sequence for Jessie that he’s never heard about? Nice try Norm …
That’s what I’m saying!
As an alternate theory, it’s a good one. I like it because I get to choose which one to believe. It’s nice that way. The show doesn’t come out and hit me over the head with “HE WAS DEAD FOR THE LAST HOUR!!! OMG!1!!”
It’s plausible. Let’s say he fainted in the car after hurting his hand. He’s fainted in the past, so it’s not outside the realm of possibility. It’s then absolutely possible that he froze to death there in the car. Police would find his body pretty soon thereafter, I’m sure.
But while his unconscious mind is drifting toward death, maybe his life doesn’t flash before his eyes. Maybe he dreams himself into death as the police approach his car- just as the police approach his body in the meth lab.
Again, it’s just an alternate theory, but it’s beautiful in its own way. Kudos to Mr McDonald.
Wasn’t it brought up earlier this season that Walter White is incredibly lucky? Was his plan for the finale any more questionable than a half dozen other plans he’s had work out? Look at how many things had to go right for him to kill Gale or Gus, or how complicated the train heist was.
to quote Jesse, “He’s smarter than you. He’s luckier than you. Whatever you think is going to happen, the opposite is going to happen”.
It’s almost as it he has a guardian angel looking out for him… an angel named Vince
I agree. His problem has never been the first part of the solution, it’s always been that whatever he does to solve the original problem makes everything worse. In this case, he dies at the end so it doesn’t matter.
In context it works, slightly.
I felt that moment of Jesse woodworking was off and out of place, since we never see what’s truly in a characters mind in the entire series. But now in the finale, they show something?
So this theory does hold so good merit.
I would have loved it if in that last scene in the lab ended with Walt trying a little bit of meth for the first time ever, and then die from the cancer or the wound.
It’s an interesting idea, but then would make for a lame ending. Jesse still held (indefinitely?) to cook for nazis, Skyler & the family basically (still hosed)…nothing else wrapped up. It would be like one of those cheezy “Sopranos” dream sequences.
But all those apologists for the ending of the Sopranos LOVED those dream sequences
I like The Sopranos ending for two reasons. 1. It gives insight into what might be the source of Tony’s anxiety (the focus of the whole show), which is always looking over his shoulder due to the nature of his work, and 2. if those actually were hit men, then it makes sense to cut to black right before his death. We spent 6 seasons in the dude’s head, so we’re not going to see his death from an outside perspective really.
Doesn’t really work for BrBa though… different kind of show.
But the dream parts in Sipranos are the best. The coma dreams he had were odd yet insightful.
Although I didn’t like the Sopranos ending, I wasn’t including that in my mention of “dream sequences”. Also, there weren’t just the “coma” dreams where Tony was someone else, there were also those talking fish-everyone sliding by on the boardwalk dreams too, lol.
Norm is the man, but… no.
norm just wants attention.
This basically falls in line with the whole “Batman killed the Joker” theory at the end of “The Killing Joke.” It’s the supposed hidden ending to it. It would make for an amazing story, but it just functionally can’t happen. And Norm’s theory just like that. It’s basically the perfect interpretation, expect it’s just impossible with Jesse’s story being featured.
In that El Passo song, the guy is dead, but he didn’t fantasize about going back for his girl, he actually went back and was killed for it.
This, thank you.
As soon as the episode ended the first thing I half seriously said was “so how long until people start claiming it was all a dream/walt dies early in the episode.” For the record it actually took less than a day, as someone postulated this theory in the Uproxx comments hours after the episode aired.
I don’t personally ascribe to it, but hey, whatever.
I’m not saying I buy it, but it’s an interesting, thought-provoking theory. That’s all.
Oh definitely – it’s definitely fun to read into things and come up with your own theories. I guess that makes this finale the Killing Joke of television shows
It’s certainly a fun experiment, but I don’t buy it for two reasons:
1. Jesse’s situation, as mentioned above by RP.
2. In Walt’s fantasy, he would have spoken to and reconciled with Walt Jr.
That’s a great point. Not to many redemption/revenge dreams would include the utter rejection by one’s family.
Or Badger and Skinny Pete for that matter.
Excellent point.
I mean, I could see him genuinely wanting to tell Skyler the real truth about how and why he became Heisenberg, but he’s never going to stop wanting his son to see him as a badass.
@Horatio actually, the Badger/Skinny Pete inclusion is the only thing that made me go “wait, just how exactly did he track them down again?” and seemed more fantastic than anything else in the episode to me, even the M60.
Also, he meets the nazis at their secret hideout – a place we as the viewers have seen, but Walt has never seen. If he had met them at a third party location, it might be more plausible, as it’d be somewhere he could imagine, not a specific place he’s never been.
Didn’t he go there at the end of last season (5 part 1) to set up killing all those guys in jail?
The Badger/Skinny Pete thing didn’t bother me that much. I figured Walt spent that much time with Jesse and in the meth business he’d have a decent idea where those two were. Or maybe there was a Star Trek convention in town, in which case it would have been the easiest part of his plan.
And the good doctor above is correct; Walt had been out to the compound at least once before.
Didn’t they meet there when he wanted to arrange Jesse’s killing in To’hajiilee? With the scene where Jack stands up and wants to shake Walt’s hand, and Walt is reluctant to do so, but does after agreeing to one more cook?
Said it before and I will say it again, the central theme of the show is that Walt’s pride causes everything he does to either backfire or have unforeseen consequences. He does basically everything in the due to his pride and in turn all the destruction in the show stems from it. In the finale, Walt finally gives up his pride and then everything he’s planned goes his way. Even him getting clipped by a bullet or shrapnel goes according to his plan since it’s pretty obvious that he would rather die than go to jail.
This!
Spot on.
GOOD CALL!
Ah, the old Taxi Driver ending. I’ve always thought that everything that happens after the big shoot-out is Travis Bickle’s dying fantasy. It all works out too perfectly for a suicidal psychopath. Travis died on the couch.
Do you think that last shot of WW in the lab was a direct reference to Taxi Driver? The eagle-eye camera of the protagonist dying while cops swarm the place.
Whoa, I hadn’t thought of that, but it’s obvious now that you mention it.
If this is true, then fantasy-Walter White sure thinks a lot about fancy restaurants.
I’m all for interpreting meta aspects in terms of how when watching a work of fiction we’re not watching “reality”, meaning then reality can be infinitely construed to fit within the realm of the work (“the totem is irrelevant because Dom let someone else touch it and it wasn’t just his!” for instance). But this is a show that not once made even a glancing reference to there being an alternate interpretation of its own reality, be it a dream sequence, daydream etc. So no, it’s not like Mulholland Drive whose opening shot is that of a close up pushing into a pillow signifying DREAM DREAM DREAM! from the very beginning.
More likely, “God” is allowing Walt to do his best to atone for his sins in the last way possible.
I’ve often wondered if the whole show wasn’t some kind for fantasy, or a what-if situation, going on in Walt’s mind as a result of the ride along in the first episode where he comes up with the notion of making meth to support his family once he’s gone.
Then the proper ending would have been Suzanne Pleshette in bed, and the request to wear more sweaters.
This isn’t the first time Norm Macdonalds twitter trolling has baited uproxx. Even Vince fell for his shit.
He”s not being serious, Cajun Boy. He’s reeeaallly good at trolling
The Guy who first developed the Volvo. Dead. Another Clue! Good One Norm!
The real song “El Paso” by Marty Robbins is pretty much an alegory for the
final episode. Man leaves town after doing bad things, but his true love stays behind, he returns to town to profess his love one last time to the thing he loves most, knowing he is going to his own death. Pretty much sums it up with a little artistic license thrown in.
Ugh, these meta theories are so good at twisting what really happened in the episode. Remember how Marie called Skyler to tell her people HAVE indeed called the police to alert them that Walt’s in town? Just because he wasn’t caught on the spot doesn’t mean noone noticed him. After the insanity that occurred in 5 seasons do people really find it hard to believe Walt could have resealed a pack of Stevia and planted it where he KNOWS Lydia always sits? If you wanna have closure about the finale just watch Vince Gilligan talk about it on Talking Bad and Colbert. The last thing those writers (and the fans of the show) would want is a fantasy ending.
Norm also likes to *really* fuck with people
Nussbaum mentions “Mulholland Drive” as her reference for what we’ve witness in “Felina.” I was thinking also along the lines of post-halo John Anderton in “Minority Report.”
Norm’s/Emily’s theory may not be flawless, but it’s damned interesting.
While I don’t agree with this theory, I just love the fact that it makes sense if you look at it that way. Best show eva!
This is just a poly for Norm to get more Twitter followers. Funny how no one brought up his play by play of a PGA tournament a few weeks ago. Norm’s Twitter is BORING!
*ploy
Hate to bump an old comment, but Norm mostly posts play-by-play of PGA tourneys on his Twitter from Thursday to Sunday
UGH. I hate these sorts of analysis–it would be lame and lazy of Vince and his fellow writers to do this, and when I see these ridiculous “false flag” style re-interpretations it just feels like far lesser brains and talents seeking to hi-jack the hard work and carefully crafted efforts of the people who actually came up with them. If Walt was in ABQ, I would NOT have bought the car door being unlocked and keys being in the visor, but in a small town in NH, when it is BETTER to not lock your car when there is a snow storm (no risk of the locks freezing) and people often leave their keys in the visor, it seemed lucky but not unreasonable. I think a better way to consider that scene is that when Walt is still motivated by anger and vengeance, he hurts himself, he can’t get the car started, and he is afraid. Once he takes a moment to breath, makes his little prayer to “Get me home,” and resigns himself, suddenly, he tries the visor and finds the keys–he has a moment of self-awareness and grace, which is what the whole rest of the episode is about. (Full disclosure–I have NEVER found Norm to be funny, and he always comes off to me like a self-absorbed blowhard, so this is all of a cloth. The guy wouldn’t recognize a moment of emotional transcendence if it bit him on his unfunny ass).
It’s a hell of a fun theory, and it is theoretically possible, but it’s damn near impossible. Just a fun thing to consider.
I still don’t buy the “his plan went off without a hitch” and “Walt has always had to scramble and improvise for his plans to work”. I feel like people didn’t watch the same episode I did.
I don’t think the plan involved himself getting shot by the machine gun.
I don’t think Walt knew Jesse was a tortured slave (how could he? Up until the Charlie Rose show he believed Jesse was dead. It wasn’t until he knew the blue meth was still out there following his conversation with Badger and Skinny Pete that he realized Jesse was still alive and cooking.)
I don’t think he planned on the Nazi’s taking his keys and holding them (though if you DO want something to complain about….complain about them tossing the keys on the table within his reach).
Walt had to improvise when he realized that they were going to kill him right there. He came up with some last ditch effort to piss off Uncle Jack.
The things that I think are valid complaints can also be kinda/sorta explained by Jesse pointing out how lucky Walt is all the time. Some valid complaints I thought about it were how lucky Walt was that the guy guarding the car chose to stand against the wall instead of behind the car or off to the side or that they kept the keys within arms reach of Walt and didn’t pay attention to him grabbing for them.
I disagree with your first point. I think Walt’s original intent was to go out in a blaze of glory, shot by the machine gun. If he “hits the deck” out of nowhere, there’s too big a chance that the Nazis realize “oh shit” before the bullets start flying.
When Walt realizes that not only is Jesse alive and cooking, but being forced into hellish slavery, the plan changes, and it *is* at least a lucky break, because it’s his only excuse to move quickly without the Nazis instantly putting slugs in him before the trunk pops.
Didn’t the New Yorker already write this exact theory?
Yeah, between Vince Gilligan never hinting at anything like this in his numerous interviews, and more importantly, the episode involving Jesse as the prisoner of the Nazis being forced to cook, which Walt had NO IDEA about, I don’t buy this theory for a second
How would Walt know that Skyler had been threatened by goons in Holly’s bedroom?
good call! I don’t buy this anyway, but all the holes in the theory add up fast.
BOOM
If it’s his dying fantasy, why didn’t he reconcile with Skyler and Walt Jr?
And if the guy’s a genius who can build a machine gun contraption in the trunk of a car I’m pretty sure he can figure out how to swap out a packet of Stevia for ricin.
Dying alone knowing that your kids will grow up hating you for enduring a stigma due to your crimes is far from a perfect ending.
This theory holds no interest for me but i think we can all agree that the entire 9 seasons of Dexter were the fantasy of a lumberjack.
I like THAT theory way more than what happened.
For all of the comments about how Walt was walking around without being identified, this was partially covered by Uncle Jack’s statement about his appearance/hair. It was presumed that he was bald because of the cancer, so nobody was looking for someone with hair. In addition, he was wearing a different set of glasses, and was very thin. Unless you were really looking for him (and at him fairly close up) I doubt anyone would recognize him.
Then Hank takes off his Uncle Jack mask and Walt turns around to see Skyler, Walt Jr., Holly, Marie, Gus, Mike, Crazy 8, Tuco, Tio, The Cousins, The 2 gangbangers he ran over, Jane, Emilio, No-Doze, Gonzo, the 167 passengers on the Wayfarer 515 and JM 21 flights, Gale, Victor, Tyrus, Drew Sharp, Gomie, Lydia, Todd, and Walt’s Doctor. They all “SURPRISE!” and Walt finds out he was cancer free the whole time and it was all an elaborate prank for his 52nd birthday!
Always knew Breaking Bad was a ripoff of The Game.
Eh. That’s fun to speculate about and I can see the possibility. But I can see the possibility that once, just this once, everything went right for Walt.
There’s no reason that Jesse’s fantasy and his reality of still being a prisoner were a part of Walt’s fanstasy. Perhaps that was the one “real” scene besides the opener if the whole thing was Walt’s dying thoughts. Jesse’s still a prisoner. As for the meth, Walt knew the Nazis took Jesse; it’s not too much of a stretch that he would imagine Jesse is being forced to cook for them because of how lucrative the product is. And considering how much he cared about Jesse, it’s also no stretch that Walt would envision himself saving Jesse one more time.
I didn’t hate the finale, but I like this interpretation a lot better than “for once, everything works out for Walt”. So I’ll probably look at it from this angle from now on.
I agree with Nussbaum. Also, I don’t think Jesse slaving away to the Nazis is incompatible with Walt’s dying fantasy. The last time he saw Jesse was with the Nazis in the desert. While there were great moments in the finale, it went out of its way to be a people pleaser.
It’s not that Jesse is being held captive and cooking that’s the problem, it’s his fantasy about making that box. It’s something Walt never knew about, so why would it be part of his fantasy to make everything right?
How did the police not find footprints leading to the frozen car?
In all fairness these are local small town police officers (perhaps state troopers at best), and for all they knew they were investigating a prank phone call. I would guess that they hadn’t put the area on lockdown.
They were on the other side?
The major holes in the Fantasy Theory is the aforementioned inability of Walt to vindicate himself as Hank’s killer to Walt Jr. And, when Walt goes back to retrieve the ricin, while standing in the ruins of his living room, it triggers a memory of Hank inviting him on a ride along. It doesn’t make sense to have a flashback within a fantasy. Memories like that only strike us in real moments of our lives.
I love this theory so much and I’m going to run with it. It’s perfect for fans who thought Walt got off too easy and got a happy ending. It leaves it up to interpretation. If you don’t want a happy ending he got captured in NH, if you want to believe the rest of the show, that happened and the theorists are batshit crazy.
I’ve always felt Walt shouldn’t get what he wants and needs to live and die with how miserable he made those around him. His delusions presented in this theory make the finale depressing but more realistic.
Good TV endings should bring on debates. Nothing wrong with that.