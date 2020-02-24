(Warning: Spoilers about this week’s The Walking Dead episode will definitely be found below.)

It did not advance the story that much, but the scene from the midseason premiere of The Walking Dead that everyone seems to be talking about today is the one that necessitated the sexual content rating. Near the end of the midseason finale, Alpha walks Negan out into the forest, they both remove their clothes, and then they have sex, only Alpha does not remove her skin masks. For those who haven’t been keeping up with The Walking Dead, Alpha belongs to a cult called The Whisperers, who wear the skin of zombies over their own faces. This, as it turns out, is quite a turn on for Negan, the character played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

In the scene, Alpha — played by Samantha Morton — fully takes off her clothes, and then she asks Negan to completely disrobe, as well. In the scene, they are pressed against each other and look fully naked. As it turns out, however, Jeffrey Dean Morgan did not remove it all for the cameras. As one of two actors on the show who has removed it all (along with Michale Cudlitz), Norman Reedus — who plays Daryl — jokingly took issue with Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s decision to “cheat” in his nude scene, so to speak.

“I do remember when that was written and I was like, ‘Jeff!’ And he’s like, ‘What? What? Samantha doesn’t want to get naked so I don’t really have to get naked.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s not what I heard. I heard Samantha wants to but you don’t want to.’ And he’s like, ‘Well no, you know, I’d….’ He was just stumbling on his words and I was like, ‘You know what? I’ve been butt naked on this show several times in front of everybody! And he ends up wearing this like flesh colored ballerina bottoms and these ballet bottoms! And not only that, then he’s got like a beige colored diaper on top of that. You can’t see anything! And I was like, this is so unfair! I was like, ‘You chicken, get in there, rip those pants off!’ But he wouldn’t do it. I think me and Cudlitz are the only one that have been naked so far on this show.”

More upsetting than the fact that Jeffrey Dean Morgan wouldn’t remove all his clothes, and more disturbing than the fact that Alpha is wearing the skin of a zombie over here face is the fact that both Alpha and Negan were still wearing their socks. That’s just wrong!

