Did ‘The Walking Dead’ Kill Off Two Fan Favorite Characters?

The Walking Dead finally returned this weekend, and in addition to exploring Negan’s new, very specific sexual kink, showrunner Angela Kang returned to the cave, where the series left off in the midseason finale.

Writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and director Michael E. Satrazemis — who have teamed up several times before — again tapped into a great horror influence for this episode, The Descent, which is one of the horror movies of the 2000s. Daryl, Carol, Connie, Jerry, Kelly, Magna, and Aaron are all stuck inside a cave surrounded by zombies. They have to navigate around hundreds of them, through narrow passageways, around falling rock, circumvent heights and, ultimately, climb through an opening that collapses in. In the midst of all of this, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick also mixes in some strong character work, particularly between Carol and Daryl.

Carol is being blamed by everyone in the cave — but especially Magna — for recklessly following Alpha and getting them all trapped in this situation. Daryl tries to defend her, but it’s clear that Carol cares more about avenging the murder of Henry than protecting her own life. “She killed my boy,” she cries late in the episode, with agonizing pain. Daryl understands where she’s coming from, but pleads with Carol. “You gotta quit all this. People you care about are starting to get hurt … We fight for the future, not for revenge.”

Carol, however, doesn’t listen. After Jerry narrowly escapes through a passageway while zombies try and chew through his boots like rats (I knew he would survive, and I still thought he was a goner), Carol goes back with a stick of dynamite and tries to blow up Alpha’s horde and herself along with them. Daryl manages to stop her in time, but when the cave starts to collapse, Connie runs back to save Daryl and Carol. Magna joins Connie, and in the end, Daryl and Carol escape, and it is Connie and Magna who are still inside the cave when it collapses.

Daryl is distraught as hell, and blames Carol — as he should. But he’s so mad over the possible death of Connie that he refuses to give Carol (his best friend) the satisfaction of yelling at her for all of this. Carol is inconsolable, but Daryl just walks away. Melissa McBride gives a powerful performance here. “You cared about her, and now she’s gone, all because of me! Why don’t you just say it!”

Notwithstanding the source material, I hope Carol gets the opportunity to be the one who kills Alpha. She deserves it.