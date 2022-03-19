Earlier this month, something horrible happened on the set of The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus suffered a concussion. The accident happened last Friday, and since then he’s not been back to work, taking the time to recuperate. But a week later he revealed he’s heading back to work.

In an Instagram post, Reedus said he was “getting better” and that by Tuesday he’ll be back on set, shooting zombies and ensuring they never kill off Daryl Dixon, the show’s most popular and iconic character, who’s already getting his own spinoff, alongside Melissa McBride’s Carol, once the show ends either late this year or early next.

On top of missing out on a week of The Walking Dead, Reedus was forced to postpone an appearance at the Fandemic Tour in Atlanta, where he was supposed to reunite with a bevy of Walking Dead alumni plus Fear the Walking Dead’s Jenna Elfman and even his Boondock Saints co-star Sean Patrick Flannery.

Details of Reedus’ accident have been thin on the ground, and it’s unclear whether or not it happened while he was filming the show. But he appears to be on the mend, which is good for not only The Walking Dead but the remake of Russ Meyer’s exploitation classic Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! to which he’s attached.

