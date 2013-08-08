Now John Oliver Is Going After Discovery Channel For Its Stupid Fake Shark Week Documentary

Quick refresher: Discovery Channel opened up its big 2013 Shark Week extravaganza with a stupid fake Megalodon documentary. People were pissed. Wil Wheaton was pissed. And now, John Oliver and The Daily Show are pissed, too.
“You faked a two hour shark-gasm and your disclaimer was three seconds at the end?” Oliver said, noting that most of the audience probably missed the note given that they were busy warning loved ones to stay out of the water.
He said the network later gleefully posted the results of a poll that found that over 70 percent of viewers believed the Megalodon was still alive and well.
“It’s actually heartwarming that many [people] believe you given that you’re the network behind shows like Amish Mafia and soft core marijuana porn Weed Country, as well as Naked and Afraid where you can learn to catch fish with your vagina,” Oliver said. [The Wrap]
Somehow, as improbable as it would have seemed this time last week, Discovery Channel bringing Tara Reid on a shark-related talk show and letting her ramble for a full-minute about how whale sharks aren’t actually the result of whales and sharks mating (“And then I realized that whales are mammals and sharks are animals, so they have nothing to do with each other…”) has only been the second most shameful part of this year’s Shark Week. In its own perverse, defeating way, that’s actually kind of impressive.
I’ll say it again, fuck Discovery. Just run a two hour special on how aweome Megalodon was killing dinosaurs. Don’t insult your audience by running a fake documentary that belongs on SyFy.
I never thought Discovery go low as History, A&E, etc
Carcharocles megalodon lived in the Pliocene, so the only dinosaurs it could possibly have eaten were birds.
Still, though, you know, this: [imageshack.us]
This is the stuff Discovery should be teaching me!
John Oliver or John Stewart? I never thought I’d be wishy washy on this but I find myself unable to choose.
Jon Stewart all day. Oliver has been fun, but I’ve been wanting Stewart to return for a few weeks now.
Listen, Naked & Afraid is pretty damn cool. Every lady needs to know how to catch fish with her vagina.
Spin-off title brainstorm: “Snatch & Grab”
I said it yesterday and I’ll say it again, why are people giving a shit about this?
Shark Week is not serious business, you losers.
Seriously. If anything it’s a sign that Shark Week has run out of new things to say about sharks. Komodo Dragon week, Bear Week, Hippo week. Do a new animal every year.
I think people are more annoyed that was kind of a fun “Hey, cool, bad-ass naturey stuff!” has turned into a bunch of poorly-acted “reality” shows just like every other shitty channel.
@Rhelgy – BEAR WEEK NEEDS TO HAPPEN IMMEDIATELY!
@Cheezits – but as Oliver noted, Discovery shit the bed a long time ago.
and honestly, judging by the clips of that mockumentary that i’ve seen, warning or no warning if you believe that was real then you’re a fucking moron.
But poorly justified and disproportionate outrage and indignation are the mother’s milk of the internet. Without “epic rants” people wouldn’t watch as many clips or click as many links and then where would the internet-industrial complex be? People might actually pay attention to the things that matter, or *gasp* go outside!
@Tacos_Gigante – wow. you just very accurately and succinctly described what drives the viral ‘net. bravo.