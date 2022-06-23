Spoiler alert: Although the news you’re about to read is not all that surprising, please stop reading if you have not finished the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus. If you have not finished watching Obi-Wan Kenobi and continue to read this, well, you were warned. And also, there are other things to be mad at right now.

At the end of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series finale (for now at least), the Force Ghost of fallen Jedi Qui Gon Jinn appears in the Tatooine desert to lead his former Padawan. For this brief appearance. Liam Neeson returned to the Star Wars franchise for the first time since 1999’s The Phantom Menace.

Neeson spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and in typical Neeson fashion, very briefly explained why he decided to return to the role after over two decades.

“I certainly didn’t want anyone else playing Qui-Gon Jinn, and I wanted to show my respect for George [Lucas] and that mythical world that he created. Plus, Ewan [McGregor] is a pal, and I loved working with him during The Phantom Menace 25 years ago.”

So, Neeson returned to Star Wars to play a ghost with a few lines because he did not want anyone else, such as another actor with visual effects, playing Qui-Gon. So, Liam Neeson didn’t want to get Mark Hamill-ed. Fair enough. He also probably got paid a lot of money.