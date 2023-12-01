Mr. Skin, the long-time chronicler of nude scenes in TV shows and movies, has an entire page dedicated to “Boobs Covered in Whipped Cream.” The most famous example is Ali Larter in 1999’s Varsity Blues (shaving cream was used as a stand-in for whipped cream), but there’s also Chris Evans in Not Another Teen Movie, which I contend is one of the funniest comedies of the early 2000s, and, somehow, Lucy Lawless in Xena: Warrior Princess. (Mel Magazine looked into the history of the whipped cream bikini — it’s an informative read.)

A recent entry in the canon is on Obliterated, a new Netflix show from Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. The show is about an elite special forces team who thwart a deadly threat to Las Vegas — only to learn the bomb was a fake, so they have to find the real one before it’s too late. But when they think it’s mission accomplished, they celebrate with booze, sex, and a food-based swimsuits. In the pilot episode, NSA agent Maya, played by Kimi Rutledge, learns that the dream girl of her crush, Chad (Nick Zano), is Ali Larter in Varsity Blues, and, well, I’ll let Decider take it from here.

Dressed in dessert, Maya enters McKnight’s hotel room and says, “Hey, cowboy. I think I’ve got a cure for your Varsity Blues.” But [her] sexy declaration is immediately followed by a “what the fuck?!” as she discovers that [Chad] just hooked up. The cherry on top of this embarrassingly sexy sundae? One of her cherries falls off.

Captain America still did it best. You can watch Obliterated on Netflix.

