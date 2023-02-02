The current Cobra Kai series will go out on a high note at Netflix. At least, that’s the plan as announced by showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, who penned a letter “on their own terms” to explain, “Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our own terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined.” So, we’ll get to see Hawk hopefully win an international competition, and there are plenty of other stories to tie up, of course. Getting the ensemble cast together for one more round of filming might be quite the feat, especially considering that the younger actors will have aged years since their last shoot.

Still, that ball is in motion, and the showrunners previously reasserted, “Because we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies.” What’s next, though? We previously heard about a nebulously described Cobra Kai-focused movie (with a different cast) from Sony. And this week, Sony Pictures TV chief Katherine Pope spoke with Deadline on numerous projects, including Cobra Kai and how the Miyagiverse will be expanding, both on TV and in film. Details haven’t yet been expressed as solidified, but Pope did confirm that Cobra Kai will still live in on some form(s):

They have some ideas in terms of expanding Cobra Kai and coming at the Karate Kid legacy in different ways. But yes, the movie is a good example too. It’s all of these. I think we’ve all learned these worlds can exist together and they can feel cohesive and they can feel additive, especially for the fans, and feel like big, big worlds that exist on lots of different levels, they don’t necessarily all exist in the same plane. Audiences are so savvy now and accepting multiple levels of the IP so the Cobra Kai universe lives on, that’s for sure.

There you have it. This universe will keep rising like zombies that one can get behind, and Ralph Macchio previously told us that he always wants to be invited along as a guest. And that needs to happen because Daniel-San keeps the spirit of Miyagi-do alive. There’s no set release date for Cobra Kai yet, but we could use that news soon.

Cobra Kai is currently streaming the first five seasons on Netflix.

(Via Deadline)