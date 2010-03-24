OF COURSE. OF COURSE THEY DID.

Two members of the “Jersey Shore” cast have gotten a book deal. Ronnie (the beefy one) and Jenni Farley AKA “JWOWW” AKA “the stripper-lookin’ chick with the big tits” will join forces to “write” the definitive guide to life on the Jersey shore.

Solid idea. Never Fall in Love at the Jersey Shore, by a guy who fell in love at the Jersey shore.

Unfortunately, this will be in book form and therefore useless to anyone who might want to gain its wisdom. Maybe The Situation and Snooki can do the voice work for the book on tape. It could be a big seller if they set it to a techno beat. And edit out the pauses where they’re sounding the words out.