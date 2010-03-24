OF COURSE. OF COURSE THEY DID.

Two members of the “Jersey Shore” cast have gotten a book deal. Ronnie (the beefy one) and Jenni Farley AKA “JWOWW” AKA “the stripper-lookin’ chick with the big tits” will join forces to “write” the definitive guide to life on the Jersey shore.
JWOWW and Ronnie of Jersey Shore fame have signed a deal to write a “guido guide” on how to achieve their fake-tanned, muscled-up, party-hard lifestyle. Called Never Fall in Love at the Jersey Shore, the book will be released by St. Martin’s Press. [NY Mag]
Solid idea. Never Fall in Love at the Jersey Shore, by a guy who fell in love at the Jersey shore.
Unfortunately, this will be in book form and therefore useless to anyone who might want to gain its wisdom. Maybe The Situation and Snooki can do the voice work for the book on tape. It could be a big seller if they set it to a techno beat. And edit out the pauses where they’re sounding the words out.
And speaking of Jwowww where is this supposed sex tape? Not that I want to see it or anything, I was just um.. curious or whatever…
Since Ronnie and JWOWW are “writing” it, there must be a few chapters on sucker-punching in there.
@ Enrico
Ch 1 (by Ronnie) – Sucker Punch: How to Take Down Your Opponent With One Shot, Kid
Ch 2 (by JWOWW) – Suck or Punch: How to Handle Your Jersey Shore Crush
I heard it’s 250 pages of: (o)(o) ~<=8 :(
alternate title: “Never Fall in Love at the Jersey Shore, Unless You Want Crabs”
“Ahh, books. My old nemesis. Who’s the master now??”
Enough about the tangerine with the fake cans. I want to hear more about that sexy French bulldog. Where’s his book deal?
Seeing as how Lauren Conrad and Mitt (jackoff) Romney are best-sellers, have books finally become DUMBER than TV?
“have books finally become DUMBER than TV?”
Wasn’t that obvious when the twilight “saga” was published?
Some shoot these dumb NJ assholes already!