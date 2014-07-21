Oh Good: Now ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Is Getting Dragged Into The ‘Family Guy’ / ‘Simpsons’ Crossover

Everybody is already pretty understandably grossed out by the upcoming Family Guy/The Simpsons crossover, and it just keeps getting worse with every new detail. On a personal level, I wasn’t all that terribly invested in the outrage since I don’t care for Family Guy, and — while The Simpsons was my absolute favorite show growing up — it’s been at least ten years since I’ve been able to stomach watching it. But that all changed with this news coming out of the TCAs this weekend that my adored Bob’s Burgers is getting roped into the crossover abomination, which is now going to be including a cameo by Bob Belcher. OH NO THEY DIDN’T.
The Sept. 28 season premiere of Family Guy, which sends the Griffins to Springfield, will be double-sized. In addition to featuring Homer, his family, and various Springfield residents, Family Guy will include a cameo by Bob from Bob’s Burgers, according to Family Guy executive producer Rich Appel. While the episode was written solely by the Family Guy team, the Simpsons producers and writers were invited to the table read of the script and offered a chance to give input. “We sent them the script, and I think between Jim [Brooks], Matt [Groening] and Al [Jean], they had one or two lines in the hourlong episode they asked to tweak,” said Appel. “They gave us free rein.”
And don’t forget that The Simpsons is still planning a Futurama crossover episode in November, which means that The Simpsons has almost completely run out of animated Fox series to crossover with. (Not to forget the Critic crossover and King of the Hill cameo in what was back in the series good old days.) I guess in a pinch they can always resurrect Allen Gregory if they run out of ideas?
If I could delete that part of my brain that watched that one Allan Gregory episode, my life would be vastly improved.
Watching Allen Gregory was like getting raped by a bear.
Damn you for reminding me of Allen Gregory!!!
Ugh, I got so excited when I misread that as a Futurama/Bob’s Burgers crossover.
I have tried like hell do like Bobs but it is horrendous
Have and Gina Linetti show up too.
John Mulaney and Gina Linetti* (and/or Neil DeGrasse Tyson)
I for one like all three shows. I win!
Don’t really like Fmaily Guy that much, but absolutely love Bob’s Burgers and the Simpsons. I’m also looking forward to it.
I did when it first came out, then it came back and i hated it. Then i started smoking and i love it again. But American Dad is way better. And Cleveland show is traaaaaash.
With all due respect, your taste in comedy is not too great.
@ General Bluth
With all due respect, I dont get the love Uproxx has for this shitty excuse of a show.
And FTR I love Jon Benjamin, I just cant stand Bob’s Burgers.
I concur with General Bluth.
Bob’s Burgers might be the best sitcom on TV right now. It depicts family life surprisingly accurately and with complete affection. The characters have their quirks but are utterly devoted to each other unlike the levels “The Simpsons” dips to before its happy endings and of course the “Family Guy” dynamic. The writing on the show is clever and charming, has its share of gross-out juvenile humor and slapstick and has an excellent expanding roster of supporting characters. I will defend the honor of this show until well after it is unceremoniously cancelled by Fox, resurrected by a cable channel and then cancelled again after a long but still under-appreciated run.
I’ll never understand why people (read: internet bloggers) get so bent out of shape when show-runners do this. It’s not your show! If you don’t like it, don’t watch it.
I’m sure Bob’s Burgers isn’t be “dragged” or “roped” into anything. Fox has been doing this exact same thing for over 20 years now. You’d think you’d have gotten used to it by now.
The only time Allen Gregory should come back is for that fat-headed flamer is to get a beating from steroid Marge.