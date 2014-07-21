Oh Good: Now ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Is Getting Dragged Into The ‘Family Guy’ / ‘Simpsons’ Crossover

Everybody is already pretty understandably grossed out by the upcoming Family Guy/The Simpsons crossover, and it just keeps getting worse with every new detail. On a personal level, I wasn’t all that terribly invested in the outrage since I don’t care for Family Guy, and — while The Simpsons was my absolute favorite show growing up — it’s been at least ten years since I’ve been able to stomach watching it. But that all changed with this news coming out of the TCAs this weekend that my adored Bob’s Burgers is getting roped into the crossover abomination, which is now going to be including a cameo by Bob Belcher. OH NO THEY DIDN’T.

The Sept. 28 season premiere of Family Guy, which sends the Griffins to Springfield, will be double-sized. In addition to featuring Homer, his family, and various Springfield residents, Family Guy will include a cameo by Bob from Bob’s Burgers, according to Family Guy executive producer Rich Appel. While the episode was written solely by the Family Guy team, the Simpsons producers and writers were invited to the table read of the script and offered a chance to give input. “We sent them the script, and I think between Jim [Brooks], Matt [Groening] and Al [Jean], they had one or two lines in the hourlong episode they asked to tweak,” said Appel. “They gave us free rein.”

And don’t forget that The Simpsons is still planning a Futurama crossover episode in November, which means that The Simpsons has almost completely run out of animated Fox series to crossover with. (Not to forget the Critic crossover and King of the Hill cameo in what was back in the series good old days.) I guess in a pinch they can always resurrect Allen Gregory if they run out of ideas?

