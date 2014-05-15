Oliver Queen Faces Some Speedy Frustration In The New Teaser For ‘The Flash’

I’ve gone on record as having a bit of a cold relationship with DC Comics in the past. Aside from Batman, I’ve never really fell in line behind many of their heroes. Superman is kinda boring to me, Wonder Woman is the same, and Green Lantern seems to lose all of his interesting qualities with each new creative team. But I’ve always liked The Flash and this trailer installs a bit of hope in me that this new Arrow spin-off isn’t going to be terrible. From the description:

After a particle accelerator causes a freak storm, CSI Investigator Barry Allen is struck by lightning and falls into a coma. Months later he awakens with the power of super speed, granting him the ability to move through Central City like an unseen guardian angel. Though initially excited by his newfound powers, Barry is shocked to discover he is not the only “meta-human” who was created in the wake of the accelerator explosion — and not everyone is using their new powers for good. Barry partners with S.T.A.R. Labs and dedicates his life to protect the innocent. For now, only a few close friends and associates know that Barry is literally the fastest man alive, but it won’t be long before the world learns what Barry Allen has become…The Flash.

Now I still haven’t watched Arrow, but I do plan to jump on it this summer because I like Ollie Queen and I hear great things. Also I think I owe it to myself to watch it in order to get ready for this in a way. Oliver Queen is featured prominently in the trailer, taking aim at a target and missing thanks to the intervention of the new version of the scarlet speedster.

And while I know it’s lame to use the damn nicknames given to these characters, I remember to tell myself that I’m writing about comic books and I shouldn’t take it so seriously. Besides, where else am I going to get the chance to sound like an old timey TV announcer? Inter-office email chains?

