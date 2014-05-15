Oliver Queen Faces Some Speedy Frustration In The New Teaser For ‘The Flash’

I’ve gone on record as having a bit of a cold relationship with DC Comics in the past. Aside from Batman, I’ve never really fell in line behind many of their heroes. Superman is kinda boring to me, Wonder Woman is the same, and Green Lantern seems to lose all of his interesting qualities with each new creative team. But I’ve always liked The Flash and this trailer installs a bit of hope in me that this new Arrow spin-off isn’t going to be terrible. From the description:
After a particle accelerator causes a freak storm, CSI Investigator Barry Allen is struck by lightning and falls into a coma. Months later he awakens with the power of super speed, granting him the ability to move through Central City like an unseen guardian angel. Though initially excited by his newfound powers, Barry is shocked to discover he is not the only “meta-human” who was created in the wake of the accelerator explosion — and not everyone is using their new powers for good. Barry partners with S.T.A.R. Labs and dedicates his life to protect the innocent. For now, only a few close friends and associates know that Barry is literally the fastest man alive, but it won’t be long before the world learns what Barry Allen has become…The Flash.
Now I still haven’t watched Arrow, but I do plan to jump on it this summer because I like Ollie Queen and I hear great things. Also I think I owe it to myself to watch it in order to get ready for this in a way. Oliver Queen is featured prominently in the trailer, taking aim at a target and missing thanks to the intervention of the new version of the scarlet speedster.
And while I know it’s lame to use the damn nicknames given to these characters, I remember to tell myself that I’m writing about comic books and I shouldn’t take it so seriously. Besides, where else am I going to get the chance to sound like an old timey TV announcer? Inter-office email chains?
(Via CW)
I’ve finally accepted all TV adaptions of comic books are gonna feel slightly corny and low budget,
slightly?
I always try to marginalize my opinions in the comments. Helps to maintain the onslaught of fan-boys.
Its part of the fun for me i think.
umm have you been watching Arrow?
Arrow does a decent job. The Flash’s costume looked a bit loose and baggy- guess there is no workout/HGH budget.
Flash, Ah-Ah savior of the universe!
Wrong Flash, buddy.
Yeah, Flash Thompson is a bully, not a hero.
Of course he was a CSI tec.
…were you expecting something else?
He’s been a CSI tech since the fifties.
…before CSI techs were cool.
Arrow is what Smallville should’ve been, so I have great expectation for this version of the flash.
I’m willing to bet that there’s enough crossover between the audiences for Arrow/The Flash and Doctor Who to make the use of Don’t Blink as the tag pretty weird. Sure is to me.
Slightly off topic, but the most annoying thing shows and movies do when they have a character with speed-based powers is have them doing menial tasks. Pretty sure if you mowed the lawn or vacuumed at 200 mph everything would just explode.
I agree with you 100% on DC comics. I will read what ever Grant Morrison writes but other than that I will read batman. I read green lantern from the recent geoff johns run up to darkest night (Which was some of the worst comics I have ever read.) I only say this because I recently started watching arrow and its solid. So watch arrow
Wonder Woman is boring? What? I couldn’t even read the rest of this article. So ridiculous.
After a successful first season of Flash, who is the next character to get the CW treatment?…
NIGHTWING BITCHES!!!
I have been waiting on Nightwing since Ollie’s first trip to Bludhaven.
Holy shit. Get on Arrow, post haste.