It’s been over two years since we first heard of the college admissions scandal known as Operation Varsity Blues, in which a number of rich and powerful parents were accused of committing various forms of fraud to get their kids into top universities. Perhaps the biggest name in the brouhaha was Full House alum Lori Loughlin, whose daughter Olivia Jade was fraudulently accepted at the University of Southern California. It turned Jade from a popular YouTube vlogger into a pop culture phenomenon, big enough that she got name-checked on the new edition of Gossip Girl.

Problem is, the show’s writers didn’t get their facts straight. And the person who corrected them was Jade herself. According to Entertainment Weekly, the social media celeb took to TikTok to take umbrage with a joke, in which one of the teen characters, talking about another’s social media popularity, cracks that “Olivia Jade gained followers when her mom went to jail.”

Not so, said Jade. Her fact-check was brief: In the video, she sits in front of a screen showing the offending clip. After the line, she simply says, “No, I didn’t.”

Indeed, Jade lost subscribers after the scandal hit, going from 1.9 million to 1.8 million. That’s not a lot, but while the shocking revelations made her more famous, it didn’t result in new followers. So there.

You can watch Jade’s TikTok here.

(Via EW)