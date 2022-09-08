Joy Behar apparently has no problem with Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles getting together while filming the now scandal-ridden film, Don’t Worry Darling. The ladies of The View tackled the seemingly endless parade of headlines surrounding Wilde’s second directorial outing. When the conversation veered toward rumors that Styles was reportedly paid more than co-star Florence Pugh (which Wilde has refuted), Behar took it as an opportunity to defend the on-set romance.

Via The Wrap:

“First of all, the director does not decide the salaries, the producer decides the salaries,” Behar said. “She may not have anything — she may have nothing to do with that. Number two: sleeping with your co-star. That’s been going on with men since silent movies.”

After some pushing from co-host Sunny Hostin, Behar admitted that maybe actor-director relationships are a bad idea, but it’s hard to deny human nature. She’s also not about to judge anyone for it.

“I mean, people meet each other at work,” Behar said. “And I don’t know if there’s a big power play there. If they want to hook up, I don’t think it’s my business.”

Behar’s comments arrive on the heels of Wilde attempting to steer the conversation away from “baseless rumors” and refocus attention towards the hard work of the cast and crew for Don’t Worry Darling. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, she shot down accusations that she hooked up with Styles while still with Jason Sudeikis.

The complete horsesh*t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” Wilde said. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road, and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic.”

(Via The Wrap)